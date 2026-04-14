SAN MATEO, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As a new generation of proactive, execution-oriented agents (such as OpenClaw and Hermes) surges, AI is undergoing a paradigm shift—from being a “passive tool” to becoming a “Self-Evolving entity.” However, constrained by context window limits and memory deficits, existing agents struggle to reuse experience and evolve autonomously in complex tasks.

At this critical juncture, the EverMind team announces a major brand upgrade and the global public beta of EverOS, the industry’s first memory layer designed specifically for self-evolving agents. Adapting to the revolution brought by AI Coding, EverOS breaks the traditional infrastructure mold, rebuilding itself as a next-generation foundation natively suited for seamless agent invocation. Backed by core algorithms featured at the ACL 2026 conference and a pioneering Skills Evolution Engine, EverOS empowers agents to automatically distill skills from interactions, boosting the success rate of complex tasks by up to 234.8%.

This is not just an infrastructure overhaul; it is the injection of a “digital soul” capable of continual learning, officially opening the prologue to agent awakening.

For more information, please visit:

Website: everos.evermind.ai

everos.evermind.ai GitHub: github.com/EverMind-AI/EverOS

Why Has AI Memory Suddenly Become the Industry’s Lifeline?

Over the past year, the trajectory of Large Language Models (LLMs) hit a clear inflection point: the arms race for parameter scale is slowing down, while the battle for Harness Engineering and “Memory Mechanisms” is intensifying. The industry is trying to solve a hardcore engineering problem: How do we help AI break through context window limits, achieve personalization and behavioral consistency, and enable self-evolution?

The answer lies in the convergence of three forces:

Context Window Limits and Cost Black Holes: Pumping hundreds of thousands of tokens into an API call for every interaction leads to soaring Time To First Token (TTFT) and astronomical inference costs.

Pumping hundreds of thousands of tokens into an API call for every interaction leads to soaring Time To First (TTFT) and astronomical inference costs. The Rise of Execution Agents: Agents are shifting from “chat boxes” to “digital colleagues.” A proactive agent must deeply understand user preferences and maintain state across different task cycles.

Agents are shifting from “chat boxes” to “digital colleagues.” A proactive agent must deeply understand user preferences and maintain state across different task cycles. The Mission of Next-Gen AI: True intelligence grows through interaction. AI must evolve continuously based on feedback from humans, other agents, and simulated environments.

The Hardcore Solution of EverOS: Reconstructing the Agent Memory Foundation

Instead of patching existing RAG frameworks, EverMind tackled the problem from first principles, resulting in four breakthrough innovations:

1. Self-Evolving Agent Memory: The Secret Weapon Behind Surging Success Rates

EverOS introduces a pipeline that turns raw experience into reusable skills.

Agent Case Extraction: Automatically extracts Task Intent, Approach, Key Insights, and Quality Scores from completed tasks.

Automatically extracts Task Intent, Approach, Key Insights, and Quality Scores from completed tasks. Semantic Clustering: Groups similar task experiences via vector-based semantic clustering.

Groups similar task experiences via vector-based semantic clustering. Agent Skill Emergence: Distills clustered experiences into Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Skills evolve incrementally—successes reinforce steps, while failures add trap warnings.

According to the EvoAgentBench evaluation framework developed by EverMind, implementing the Skills self-evolution strategy yielded a massive 234.8% relative increase in task success rates for software engineering problems using a 27B model, allowing it to match the performance of a 397B model.

2. mRAG Hybrid Retrieval Architecture: Breaking Modal Barriers

EverOS introduces a Multimodal Retrieval-Augmented Generation (mRAG) strategy. It natively parses and stores diverse data types (PDFs, images, Word docs, spreadsheets, URLs) via a single API. Its hybrid retrieval fuses dense semantic vectors, sparse keyword matching, and multimodal alignment, ensuring that agents can accurately recall complex, cross-modal context.

3. HyperMem Architecture: The Hypergraph Memory Network Recognized by ACL 2026

Addressing cross-time associations and multi-hop reasoning, EverOS abandons flat vector databases for an innovative hypergraph structure. Based on the paper “HyperMem: Hypergraph Memory for Long-term Conversations” (accepted at ACL 2026), this architecture allows a single hyperedge to connect multiple nodes, perfectly capturing complex real-world entity relationships with ultra-low latency.

4. Smooth Developer Experience: Transparent Management and Playgrounds

EverOS offers a highly restrained RESTful API and smooth data migration paths. The EverOS Cloud Platform features intuitive Playgrounds:

Coding Playground: Integrated with Google Colab for immersive API testing.

Integrated with Google Colab for immersive API testing. Chat Playground: A visual comparison window demonstrating how EverOS memory transforms standard LLM responses into highly personalized interactions.

The AGI Endgame: From “Swiss Army Knife” to “Digital Soul”

Current LLMs are like incredibly sharp Swiss Army knives—powerful, but cold tools that forget you the moment you put them away. Giving AI a consistent, personalized, and evolving memory is akin to giving it a “digital soul.”

When your OpenClaw agent remembers your coding habits through the Skills engine, accurately retrieves a whiteboard sketch from three months ago via mRAG, and forms a tailored execution blueprint through trial and error, it ceases to be a replaceable API endpoint. It becomes a digital partner that truly understands you.

Regardless of how industry trends shift, EverMind has consistently advanced toward the AGI endgame: from building long-term memory benchmarks, to breaking through 100M context windows, to constructing end-to-end continual evolution architectures, and now to multimodal and Skills self-evolution capabilities for agents. When AGI arrives and we command agent armies to serve our work and lives, it may well be EverOS—this memory hub—that provides a persistent, consistent, and secure home for our digital souls.

Join the Co-Creation: Global Call for Use Cases and Plugins

During the public beta, EverMind is launching the Global Developer Community Co-Creation Plan. We invite developers, researchers, and geeks to build innovative applications in vertical domains and develop creative plugins for execution agents like OpenClaw. EverMind will award the Top 5 Contributors each quarter with substantial EverOS commercial Credit quotas, exclusive technical support, and global promotion.

Start your journey today:

Register: Visit everos.evermind.ai to create a developer account.

Visit everos.evermind.ai to create a developer account. Claude Code: Run install memory plugin from https://github.com/EverMind-AI/evermem-claude-code

Run install memory plugin from https://github.com/EverMind-AI/evermem-claude-code OpenClaw: Tell your agent to install the EverOS SKILL.md plugin (for open-source local deployment users).

Inject the first line of “soul” code into your Agent today.