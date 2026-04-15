Ministry Warns of Dangerous Haze Blanketing Laos

Laos is experiencing a severe air quality crisis, with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment issuing a nationwide alert over hazardous levels of air pollution driven by widespread fire hotspots and dry seasonal conditions.

As of 14 April, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across the country has reached alarming levels. The northern province of Houaphanh recorded the highest reading at over 280 AQI, followed by Luang Prabang at around 240 AQI, both classified as “Very Unhealthy.”

In Vientiane Capital, the AQI recorded over 180, categorized as “Unhealthy,” with the districts of Sisattanak and Chanthabouly registering the highest readings in the capital.

The crisis is being fuelled by a dramatic surge in fire activity.

The country logged 16,395 fire hotspots in the first three months of 2026, with daily detections recording 1,161 points on 9 April, surging to a peak of 2,288 on 10 April, before dropping to 1,021 on 12 April. MAE attributed the surge primarily to agricultural burning by communities still dependent on forest-based livelihoods, with roadside burning also cited as a contributing factor.

In Vientiane Capital specifically, active fires in the Phou Phanang and Phou Khao Khouay National Protected Forests, located to the west and northeast of the city respectively, have been identified as the main local source, with an estimated 220 to 250 hectares of forest damaged as of 11 April.

The situation has been further worsened by transboundary haze carried into Laos by southwest monsoon winds active since mid-February, which have pushed cross-border pollution across the capital, contributing to persistent dry haze.

In response, authorities have mobilized over 200 officials and soldiers to combat fires across affected areas, while urging all residents to take immediate precautions.

The ministry has specifically warned against outdoor activities for minors and vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

It advised all residents to wear protective masks, remain indoors, and monitor official air quality updates until conditions improve.