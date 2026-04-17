Ant International, IFC, GCash pioneer first-of-its-kind sustainability impact scorecard to expand MSME access to sustainable financing

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Furthering its mission of driving digital financial inclusion, Ant International, International Finance Corp. (IFC), and GCash are developing a Sustainability Impact Scorecard that will make it easier for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to track their environmental and social impact, easily adopt sustainability practices in business operations, and align with global standards.



At the Memorandum of Understanding signing of Ant International, IFC, and GCash (from left) IFC East Asia and the Pacific Regional Advisory Manager for Financial Institutions Group Christina Ongoma; GCash Group Head for New Businesses Winsley Bangit; and Ant International Vice President and Head of Global Affairs and Strategic Development Carrie Suen

The Scorecard provides Filipino MSMEs with trusted, clear, and accessible pathways to measure sustainability performance, strengthen credibility, and unlock opportunities aligned with global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. By leveraging the GCash ecosystem and metrics tailored to the Philippine market, the Scorecard aims to empower local MSMEs with relevant, simple insights to help transform businesses.

In the Philippines, MSMEs account for 99.6% of businesses and employ over two-thirds of the workforce, yet limited access to financing remains a key challenge. The Scorecard, which serves as a benchmark for MSMEs, will help businesses demonstrate their sustainability practices and unlock access to sustainable financing to support growth.

Aside from tracking sustainability performance, the Scorecard also provides MSMEs with a way to build the credibility needed to engage with investors and lenders on sustainability performance.

“For MSMEs, this is a game-changer. It provides visibility into their environmental and social impact and credibility that can attract green capital and partnerships,” said GCash Group Head for New Businesses Winsley Bangit.

“Crucially, MSMEs’ growing social impact cannot be overlooked. Through our collaboration with GCash and IFC, we are making technologies such as AI more accessible to local MSMEs, empowering them to participate in the next wave of sustainable digital transformation. This scorecard serves as a vital tool for future innovation, reinforcing that true environmental sustainability integrates social and economic impact, and it must never be sidelined,” said Carrie Suen, Vice President and Head of Global Affairs and Strategic Development at Ant International.

“MSMEs play a critical role across markets. By equipping them with the right tools, we can strengthen resilience, support adaptation, and enable sustainable growth at scale,” Christina Ongoma, IFC East Asia and the Pacific Regional Advisory Manager for the Financial Institutions Group, added.

Shaping a world-class, competitive & sustainable future for Filipino MSMEs

The partnership builds on discussions at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, and Ant International’s Programme Sirius, launched in 2024 to support MSMEs in taking the first step toward sustainability. With GCash as a pilot partner, the initiative aims to translate global sustainability commitments into practical, on-ground digital solutions for underserved communities in the Philippines.

The Scorecard pilot will roll out in phases, starting with ecosystem assessments, stakeholder engagement, and the development of the sustainability impact scorecard, followed by validation and field testing. Learnings from the pilot will inform potential scaling across the Asia-Pacific region.