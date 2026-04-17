Empowering Growth with Responsibility, Delivering Warmth with Purpose – ZTO Express Officially Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On April 17, 2026, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, published its 2025 Sustainability Report. This marks the ninth consecutive year the Company has released a dedicated sustainability report, signifying a strategic upgrade from “compliance disclosure” to “value creation” and presenting ZTO’s sustainability achievements and long-term strategy from a systematic, international, and strategic perspective.

The report is structured around five key pillars: “Practicing Green Development, Building Low-Carbon Logistic; Driving Innovation Engines, Elevating Customer Service; Deepening Talent Development, Safeguarding Workplace Well-being; Synergizing Stakeholder Value, Creating a Responsible Ecosystem; Consolidating Governance Foundations, Strengthening Compliance Defenses.” Together, these sections comprehensively demonstrate how ZTO works hand-in-hand with employees, customers, partners, communities, and other stakeholders to fulfill its corporate mission of “Bringing happiness to more people through our services.”

In the report, the Company’s chairman Meisong Lai stated: “The year 2025 marked the conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan, a milestone during which China’s postal and express delivery sector continued to script new chapters of high-quality development. Reflecting on the past year, ZTO remained firmly committed to a long-term vision. We further integrated Party building with business development and aligned the Company’s growth with national strategies and public needs. Guided by the ‘shared-success’ philosophy and defined by hard work and dedication, we delivered performance characterized by scale, resilience and responsibility. We firmly believe that sustainable development is never an ‘optional extra’ for corporate development, but a ‘mandatory task’ for high-quality development. It is the core path for us to practice our corporate mission of ‘Bringing happiness to more people through our services’ and realize our commitment to ‘benefiting others and society.’

As we set out on a new journey in the 15th Five-Year Plan period, we will fully implement the ‘Two Focal Promotions and Three Capability Enhancements’ requirements of the State Post Bureau, remain focused on key priorities such as strengthening safety, enhancing service, driving real operational optimization, improving e­fficiency, promoting fairness, fostering cohesion, reinforcing execution and unlocking potential, and further strengthen our three growth curves. Staying true to our original aspiration of self-disciplined development, putting people first, and benefiting others and society, we will work hand in hand with partners from all sectors to move forward with greater steadiness, go further, and bring more warmth to the pursuit of a better life.”

Since continuously strengthening its ESG system, ZTO has seen steady improvements in corporate governance capabilities and international recognition, with multiple major international ESG ratings continuing to improve and its industry ranking moving steadily upward. Through solid operations and responsible practices, the Company has received a number of prestigious national and industry awards over the past year, further elevating its brand value and social influence.

In the area of green and low-carbon development, ZTO has continued to enhance its full-chain green logistics system, steadily advancing clean energy deployment and last-mile green delivery upgrades. Through large-scale rollout of photovoltaic projects, widespread adoption of unmanned delivery fleets, and promotion of low-carbon operation models, the Company has effectively reduced carbon emissions across the entire logistics chain. Many of these green initiatives have been selected as exemplary industry cases, supporting the low-carbon transformation of the logistics industry.

In terms of digital innovation and service enhancement, ZTO leverages technology to improve quality and efficiency across the entire chain, continuously strengthening last-mile fulfillment capabilities and differentiated service levels. By utilizing big data, artificial intelligence, and other technological advantages, the Company continuously optimizes network-wide operational efficiency. At the same time, ZTO further extends its rural logistics network and deepens the integration of express delivery with manufacturing, effectively serving the real economy and urban-rural livelihoods.

Regarding employee care and network partner support, ZTO always puts people first, improving protection mechanisms and caring assistance for frontline workers. The Company regularly carries out welfare activities to enhance the sense of belonging and well-being of its employees. Meanwhile, it implements a comprehensive network partner empowerment plan, reinforcing the resilience of last-mile operations through various measures and stabilizing the industrial and supply chain ecosystem.

In the realm of social welfare, ZTO actively fulfills its corporate social responsibility by continuously increasing its investment in public welfare. The Company focuses on areas such as educational support for underprivileged students, disability assistance, and charitable donations, with long-term implementation of multiple signature public welfare programs. Through lasting, practical actions, ZTO gives back to society and conveys the warmth of the Company.

On governance and compliance, ZTO continues to optimize its sustainability top-level design, improve its specialized governance structure, and refine its assessment and incentive mechanisms. The Company strictly strengthens internal controls, information security, and integrity compliance, building a comprehensive defense line against operational risks, and ensuring high-quality, long-term development through standardized and modern governance.

The above summarizes the core content of this report. For the complete strategic framework, detailed practices, and phased achievements of ZTO’s 2025 sustainability efforts, please refer to the full version of the Sustainability Report at:

https://zto.investorroom.com/ESG.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”) is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and other similar expressions. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company’s results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company’s sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508

Email: ir@zto.com