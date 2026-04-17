Exein establishes APAC headquarters and Taipei office

Partnering with Taiwan’s ecosystem to set new global runtime cybersecurity standards

TAIPEI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Exein, a global leader in embedded runtime cybersecurity, today announced the opening of its APAC headquarters and Taipei office in Taiwan. The new hub will serve as a regional operations and technology base, working closely with Taiwanese and APAC partners to accelerate the adoption of runtime cybersecurity across the IoT ecosystem and export new global standards.

As international regulations such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) evolve, device-level security has become both a regulatory requirement and a central industry priority. Leveraging Taiwan’s leading position in the global semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, Exein is advancing the development of runtime cybersecurity technologies in IoT security ecosystem. By embedding AI-driven protection directly into devices, manufacturers can meet “security by design” requirements and gain access to global markets with greater confidence.

With the number of connected devices expected to exceed 25 billion by 2030, the attack surface continues to expand, with a significant portion of vulnerabilities linked to IoT endpoints. Exein addresses this challenge through AI-driven runtime protection embedded at the firmware level, enabling real-time detection and response to threats while maintaining performance impact.

The APAC region contributes nearly 50% of Exein’s global revenue and has seen growth in 2025. Through strategic partnerships with MediaTek and ASPEED, Exein is expanding its footprint from IoT into data center infrastructure, integrating security capabilities into both edge devices and server platforms.

Gianni Cuozzo, Founder and CEO of Exein, said: “Expanding into APAC marks a key milestone in our global growth. Taiwan sits at the heart of the global technology supply chain, and establishing a presence here allows us to work more closely with partners shaping the next generation of connected devices. As IoT continues to grow, cybersecurity must evolve as a foundational capability. Our ambition is to make runtime cybersecurity a global standard.”

Caesar Chuang, VP of Asia Pacific & Japan at Exein, added: “For manufacturers in Taiwan and across APAC, meeting regulations such as the CRA is becoming essential for entering global markets. By embedding security directly into devices, Exein helps companies meet compliance requirements from the earliest stages of product design. At the same time, we are building a strong regional ecosystem with partners such as MediaTek and ASPEED to make runtime cybersecurity a standard capability across the supply chain.”

Exein Marketing Director, APAC

Cheryl Yen

cheryl@exein.io