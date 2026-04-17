From SXSW to Soulscape: TapNow Brings Agentic AI Filmmaking Into Real Production

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — What once took months — or even years — to produce is now being compressed into 48 hours.



TapTV Arena Hackathon at Soulscape

At SXSW official panel, TapNow CEO Jessie Qin introduced the first “agentic canvas” for filmmaking — a real-time, always-on creative partner that brings a Cursor-like experience into video production.

Instead of relying on fragmented tools and pipelines, creators can now ideate, generate, and iterate within a single continuous system——TapNow AI.

What was introduced at SXSW didn’t remain a concept — it was immediately put into practice by filmmakers at Soulscape.

At Soulscape, the global AI cinema summit and hackathon co-hosted by TapNow AI, powering a dedicated AIGC filmmaking unit under its TapTV Arena. The event brought together thousands of Hollywood filmmakers, digital artists, and industry professionals working directly with AI as part of their creative process.

This wasn’t a showcase — it was filmmakers already working this way.

In the final 48-hour AIGC Hackathon, participants produced a slate of short films with clear narrative structure and visual coherence. Notably, the winning project of the competition was created using TapNow.

“This signals a broader shift: AI is beginning to enter the actual workflows of professional creators, rather than remaining on the periphery as an experimental tool,” said Klaus He, co-founder of TapNow at Soulscape.

Projects like “Before Me,” completed within 48 hours, and “Glasswork,” recognized for its emotional depth and nuanced performances, point toward a new production model — one where individual creators can deliver fully realized work without traditional constraints.

As this model begins to spread, a new creative ecosystem is starting to take shape — one where AI-native storytelling is no longer experimental, but scalable.

TapNow has recently launched “10,000 Parallel Universes,” a global initiative inviting creators to build original story worlds from the ground up. Backed by over $1 million in funding, each project begins as a trailer, but is designed to evolve into a larger narrative universe.

The first generation of AI-native story IP is already emerging.

The question is no longer whether AI can make films.

It’s whether you join now — or catch up later.