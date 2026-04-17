South Korea to Send Baseball Coaches to Laos Under Regional Development Program

Laos is set to receive South Korean baseball coaches in 2026 as part of a regional initiative aimed at developing the sport across Southeast Asia, according to a report by a South Korean entertainment publication.

The program, led by the Korea Baseball Softball Association with support from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, will dispatch a total of three coaches to the region, including two assigned to Laos and one to Vietnam.

Selected coaches will work directly with local players and coaches, focusing on technical training, grassroots development, and strengthening national teams. They are also expected to design and implement youth development programs to identify and nurture emerging talent.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort by South Korea to expand baseball internationally, using sport as a form of soft diplomacy while raising the global profile of Korean baseball.

Under the program, coaches will help to transfer advanced training methods and build more structured systems for the sport in host countries.

Growing Interest in Baseball in Laos

The program comes at a time when Laos is beginning to show early momentum in developing baseball, particularly among young people.

In Vientiane, the country recently hosted its first Baseball5 Friendly Cup, introducing a simplified version of baseball that requires no bats or gloves. The event drew nearly 100 participants, with strong engagement from youth aged between 15 and 25.

Organized by the Lao Baseball Softball Federation and Lao Youth Baseball, the tournament marked an important step in expanding access to the sport, particularly in areas where full baseball facilities are not available.

Baseball5 is designed to be played in smaller spaces using minimal equipment, making it suitable for schools and community settings. Organizers say it helps build fundamental skills such as throwing, catching, and running, while lowering barriers to entry.

Following the event, plans are underway to introduce Baseball5 programs in schools across Vientiane and establish a school league to create more structured competition pathways.

Laos’ men’s national baseball team is currently ranked 47th globally, and expanding youth participation is seen as key to improving competitiveness in the long term.