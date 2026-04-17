XPENG to Showcase “Physical AI” Ecosystem at Beijing Auto Show, Outlining Global Vision for Smart Mobility

BEIJING, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — XPENG will unveil its next-generation “Physical AI” ecosystem at the Beijing Auto Show starting April 24, showcasing its transition from a smart EV manufacturer to a global leader in physical AI. The presentation will feature a comprehensive portfolio spanning intelligent driving, robotics, and aerial mobility, alongside the latest technical and product updates.

2026 marks a milestone as Physical AI enters mass production. At the Auto Show, XPENG will showcase the VLA 2.0 intelligent driving system, flagship models, as well as the latest progress in robotics and flying cars. The VLA 2.0 is redefining how users perceive smart driving, with positive feedback rising, higher model conversion rates, and growing adoption of the Ultra version. The recently launched Mona UltraSE version broadens access to advanced intelligent driving, allowing a younger, wider audience to experience the benefits of VLA 2.0 technology. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with key VLA features, including autonomous campus roaming, fully automated parking, and advanced urban navigation.

XPENG now operates in over 60 countries and regions globally. In 2025, the company delivered 45,000 vehicles abroad—a 95.6% increase year-on-year—continuing to lead the international expansion of Chinese EVs. The Beijing Auto Show 2026 will mark a significant step in this journey, offering media, partners, and consumers a first-hand look at the future of smart mobility.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

Contacts:

For VLA test drive requests or other media inquiries, please contact the XPENG PR Department via the following channels:

Email: pr@xiaopeng.com

Website: https://www.xpeng.com