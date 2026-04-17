XPPen Launches Artist 16 3rd with the All-New X-Dial Shortcut and Upgraded X4 Smart Chip Stylus

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — XPPen today introduced the Artist 16 3rd, a New Dial Shortcut Portable Drawing Display for entry-level creators. Featuring a 15.4-inch screen with dual X-Dial and shortcut keys, a new-gen X4 Smart Chip Stylus, and 16K pressure levels, the device delivers a spacious yet travel-friendly workspace – bringing professional efficiency and an immersive creative experience to those just starting their journey.

“The Artist 16 3rd strikes the perfect balance between portability and creative space, allowing creators to capture and bring their ideas to life whenever inspiration strikes,” said Brian Huang, Brand Director at XPPen. “With innovative industrial design language X-Dial shortcut and the brand-new X4 Smart Chip Stylus with 16K pressure levels, every creative session becomes intuitive and enjoyable, empowering users to unleash their creativity anytime, anywhere.”

Golden Size Meets dual X-Dial + 8 Shortcut Keys

The 15.4-inch display features a 16:9 golden aspect ratio, balancing a roomy canvas with on-the-go convenience. Dual X-Dial and eight customizable shortcut keys put essential commands like zoom, brush adjustment, undo, and copy at your fingertips – no menu digging. The full-featured USB-C cable eliminates clutter with a single connection, a tidy creative setup anywhere.

X4 Smart Chip Stylus with Magnetic Snap

Upgraded X4 Smart Chip Stylus offers 16384 pressure levels, a 2g initial activation force, and a 50% shorter response time of just 30ms. It snaps securely to the top of the display via magnets – making storage and carrying effortless. The bullet-shaped tip enhances stability, while a new sensor solution reduces tip travel distance to just 0.3 mm, significantly reducing ink lag during the creative process.

Paper-Like Glass, True-to-Life Colors

AG+AF nano-etched glass resists glare and fingerprints, restoring a natural paper-like drawing experience. The Full HD 1920×1080 resolution delivers crisp details, supporting 16.7 million colors. It covers 99% sRGB with ΔE < 1.5 color accuracy, plus 98% Adobe RGB and 97% Display P3. DC dimming technology automatically adjusts brightness to ambient light conditions, reducing visual fatigue during extended creative sessions.

Pricing and Availability

The Artist 16 3rd is available as of April 17, 2026, with an early bird price of $319.99 (pricing and availability may vary by region). For more information, please visit: https://www.xp-pen.com/product/artist-16-3rd.html