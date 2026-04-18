NAVEE Debuts U.S. E-Bike Portfolio at Sea Otter Classic, Accelerating Global Growth

Debut marks a major milestone in NAVEE’s global expansion and growing focus on U.S. market

MONTEREY, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NAVEE, a global smart mobility brand, announced its official entry into the U.S. e-bike market at the Sea Otter Classic, one of North America’s most influential cycling events. NAVEE introduced eight e-bike series: Urban, Fold, Compa, Speed Pedelec, Bison, Gravel, Storm, and Cyber.



NAVEE E-bikes

Since 2021, NAVEE has become one of the fastest-growing micro-mobility brands globally, ranking top three in Europe and No. 1 in the Nordic market. Backed by 447 million miles of real-world riding data and over one million riders across 60+ countries, the company is now bringing that same expertise to e-bikes — a strategic move into the U.S. market.

NAVEE is expanding beyond urban commuting into the broader outdoor mobility landscape, with e-bikes at the heart of that evolution. Millions of American riders are embracing new ways to move, from daily commutes to weekend adventures. NAVEE is here to meet that momentum with e-bikes engineered for the way you actually ride.

“Since day one, NAVEE has focused on making everyday mobility easier and more enjoyable through thoughtful design and practical innovation,” said Eric Tian, Head of NAVEE E-bikes. “We see the U.S. as a key growth market and are committed to meeting the everyday needs of riders here.”

Highlighted models at Sea Otter Classic 2026:

Speed Pedelec SP01: Designed for riders who want to go further, faster, with less effort. Delivers 1000W rated power and 100Nm torque for effortless climbing and speeds up to 28mph. Auto-shift transmission adjusts gears automatically.

Gravel Ultra 01: Built for pavement and gravel. Torque sensor technology delivers direct pedal response, while Shimano 10-speed gearing handles the rest.

Bison Core 01: A 48V/750W motor delivers strong acceleration up to 28 mph. Its 20-inch folding frame and puncture-resistant all-terrain tires handle city streets and mixed terrain with ease.

NAVEE also showcased its electric scooter lineup at Sea Otter Classic, including the UT5 Ultra X, UT5 Max, NT5 Ultra X, and GT5 Max — all well received by attendees and demonstrating NAVEE’s full range of smart mobility solutions.

The Storm is now available in the U.S., the Cyber and more models are coming soon. Visit naveetech.us and search “Storm” to learn more.

Media Contact:

Cecilia

NAVEE E-bike PR Manager

wangpeng19@navee.tech