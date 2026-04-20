48% of Singaporean Divers Unaware of Taiwan’s Dive Offerings: TTA at ADEX 2026

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – Most Singaporeans have already ticked off Taipei’s night markets and Alishan’s morning mists. But the real discovery is happening 30 metres beneath the surface. Atin Singapore, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) revealed a striking finding:—and 50% have never dived its waters. (Survey conducted on-site at ADEX 2026, with over 1,000 respondents.)

Just over four hours from Changi Airport. Visa-free entry. And almost entirely unexplored by Singapore’s diving community.

To close that gap, the Taiwan Pavilion returned for its second consecutive year, transforming the Suntec Convention Centre into a gateway to Taiwan’s four major aquatic frontiers. This year’s headline act: Green Island (Lyudao)—a volcanic gem rising from the Pacific that’s still well under the radar for most Southeast Asian travellers.

Green Island: Taiwan’s Most Underrated Dive Destination



Green Island is not just another dive site. Swept by the warm Kuroshio Current, the island delivers visibility that regularly exceeds 30 metres—a “liquid glass” effect that few dive sites in Southeast Asia can match.

The Ancient Guardian: Divers can encounter the “Big Mushroom,” a living coral structure believed to be over 1,000 years old—a humbling reminder of what the ocean can sustain when left in peace.

Divers can encounter the a living coral structure believed to be over 1,000 years old—a humbling reminder of what the ocean can sustain when left in peace. The World’s Deepest Postbox: At the Shilang Diving Area, you can mail waterproof postcards from the world’s deepest underwater mailbox (11 metres down). It’s the kind of quirky detail that makes travel worth talking about.

At the Shilang Diving Area, you can mail waterproof postcards from the world’s deepest underwater mailbox (11 metres down). It’s the kind of quirky detail that makes travel worth talking about. Dive by Day, Soak by Night: Green Island is home to the Zhaori Saltwater Hot Springs—one of the rare seawater hot springs globally. Trading your wetsuit for a poolside soak at sunset is the kind of contrast that turns a trip into a story.



Xiaoliuqiu: Taiwan’s Best Island Escape Off the Clock



Floating off the coast of Pingtung, this compact coral island is one of the few places on Earth where wild sea turtles are so at home, they’ve practically become locals—surfacing beside snorkelers with an ancient calm.

The Locals Who Never Leave: Xiaoliuqiu hosts one of Taiwan’s densest populations of green sea turtles. With a professional dive guide leading you beneath the surface, an underwater encounter with a creature that has outlived the dinosaurs becomes less a lucky sighting and more a near-certainty.

Xiaoliuqiu hosts one of Taiwan’s densest populations of green sea turtles. With a professional dive guide leading you beneath the surface, an underwater encounter with a creature that has outlived the dinosaurs becomes less a lucky sighting and more a near-certainty. Dive by Day, Own the Night: When the sun drops, Xiaoliuqiu doesn’t go quiet—it shifts gear entirely. Night ecology tours reveal a different cast of creatures, and the evening ends not at a hotel bar but around a fire with fresh BBQ seafood under a sky with almost zero light pollution. That’s the kind of night that still feels real a week later.



Penghu: The Basalt Archipelago With a Coral Heart



Anchored in the Taiwan Strait and shaped by seasonal winds that have carved its basalt coastline for millennia, Penghu delivers a version of Taiwan that feels genuinely off-script—ancient, oceanic, and spectacular on its own terms.

The Bridge That Crosses the Sea: At nearly 2.5 kilometres, the Penghu Cross-Sea Bridge is the kind of infrastructure that earns its own mythology. Drive it at golden hour, with open water stretching in every direction, and a standard itinerary starts to feel like an expedition.

At nearly 2.5 kilometres, the Penghu Cross-Sea Bridge is the kind of infrastructure that earns its own mythology. Drive it at golden hour, with open water stretching in every direction, and a standard itinerary starts to feel like an expedition. Taiwan’s Best-Kept Secret Island: Huching Islet—once named one of the world’s top ten secret islands—greets visitors with towering basalt columns, cats that outnumber people, and a pace of life that has no interest in catching up with the mainland. It’s 20 minutes by boat from Magong, and a different world entirely.

Huching Islet—once named one of the world’s top ten secret islands—greets visitors with towering basalt columns, cats that outnumber people, and a pace of life that has no interest in catching up with the mainland. It’s 20 minutes by boat from Magong, and a different world entirely. The Double Heart in the Sea: At the southern tip of the archipelago, Qimei Island’s twin stone fish traps curve into two interlocking hearts—built centuries ago by fishermen, now one of Taiwan’s most iconic images. The rare landmark that earns its reputation without trying.

At the southern tip of the archipelago, Qimei Island’s twin stone fish traps curve into two interlocking hearts—built centuries ago by fishermen, now one of Taiwan’s most iconic images. The rare landmark that earns its reputation without trying. The Coral That Grows Back: Penghu’s coral restoration programme lets travellers do something rarer than sightseeing—actively participate in reef recovery, planting coral fragments on underwater nurseries alongside marine biologists. The most meaningful souvenir you can’t bring home.



Sustainability: More Than a Trend

With 45.8% of surveyed divers aged 25–34 expressing strong interest in eco-conscious travel, the Pavilion put sustainable diving front and centre. World-renowned underwater photographer Yorko Summer appeared alongside conservationists Peggy (TurtleSpot Taiwan) and NT (Penghu Reef Restoration) to demonstrate how Taiwan is going beyond tourism rhetoric into genuine marine stewardship—3D-printed eco-substrates, sea turtle nesting patrols, and active reef monitoring. Singaporean divers aren’t just being invited to visit—they’re being invited to contribute.

World-Class Gear, Made in Taiwan



The Pavilion also shone a light on Taiwan’s homegrown dive industry. Brands including ATMOS, 123 Underwater Lab, and DIVEVERYDAY demonstrated that the “Made-in-Taiwan” (MIT) spirit extends well beyond electronics and manufacturing—into world-class dive technology ready for Singapore’s most discerning enthusiasts.

“Taiwan offers abundant and diverse travel resources, enabling visitors to experience mountains, ocean, cuisine, and culture within a single short trip.”

— Taiwan Tourism Administration, Singapore Office

As ADEX 2026 makes clear, Taiwan’s dive scene represents one of the most significant untapped opportunities in the Singaporean travel market. For divers looking for somewhere extraordinary—somewhere most of their friends haven’t been yet, just a short flight away—the Pacific has been keeping a secret.

It’s time to dive in.

Hashtag: #ADEX2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.