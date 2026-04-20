Kia Explores ‘Resonance of Opposites’ with Two New Exhibitions at Milan Design Week 2026

Kia Global Design presents dual exhibitions under the theme ‘Resonance of Opposites,’ guided by the evolved ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy

‘Journey of Reflection’ at Museo della Permanente explores the emotional and introspective foundation of Kia Design’s cultural values

‘Journey of Projection’ at Salone dei Tessuti showcases the outward expression of Kia’s vision through six landmark concept vehicles

Exhibitions run from April 20 to 26 during Milan Design Week

MILAN and SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kia Corporation (Kia) celebrates the opening of two distinct exhibitions at Milan Design Week 2026, marking a new chapter in the brand’s evolution as a global design leader. Centered on the theme ‘Resonance of Opposites,’ the exhibitions represent the latest expression of Kia’s evolving ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy.



Kia’s Journey of Reflection exhibition at the Museo della Permanente in Milan.

Which exhibitions will Kia showcase at Milan Design Week 2026?

Journey of Reflection, Museo della Permanente: This exhibition invites visitors into the inner world of Kia Design, unfolding through three core cultural characteristics to offer a sensory journey shaped by designers’ perspectives, attitudes, and the reflective processes from which ideas are formed:

Cultural Vanguard – A dynamic light installation fills the space with continuously shifting waves of color, inviting visitors to observe and reflect as overlapping streams of light symbolize how diverse perspectives come together to shape new culture.

– A dynamic light installation fills the space with continuously shifting waves of color, inviting visitors to observe and reflect as overlapping streams of light symbolize how diverse perspectives come together to shape new culture. Creative Risk-Takers – An interactive spatial installation of canyon‑like forms and shifting terrain responds to visitor movement, encouraging active exploration and expressing the spirit of creative risk‑taking through physical engagement and discovery.

– An interactive spatial installation of canyon‑like forms and shifting terrain responds to visitor movement, encouraging active exploration and expressing the spirit of creative risk‑taking through physical engagement and discovery. Relentless Innovators – A serene, cavernous space where slowly shifting light and color visualizes the passage of time, inviting visitors to pause, reflect, and experience the inner focus that underpins continuous innovation.

Journey of Projection, Salone dei Tessuti: Extending the reflections formed through ‘Journey of Reflection’ into present and future realities, this exhibition illustrates how Kia’s philosophy is realized through product design. The space features a curated display of six concept vehicles – EV2 (Begin), EV3 (Explore), EV4 (Create), EV5 (Connect), EV9 (Embrace), and the Kia Vision Meta Turismo (Imagine) – each representing a distinct stage in Kia’s evolving design strategy.

What has Kia leadership said about the 2026 Milan exhibitions?

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, said:

“Our presence in Milan this year marks a pivotal moment for Kia Design – a moment where inner reflection and outward expression converge along a single axis. ‘Resonance of Opposites’ is more than an exhibition; it marks a milestone in our journey – a reflection of our growth and our commitment to shaping a more sustainable future through curiosity and thoughtful, continuous innovation.

“By uncovering the journey from our designers’ inward explorations to the tangible expressions represented by our concept lineup, we invite audiences to experience how our philosophy inspires and lives through every creative decision we make.”

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center for more.