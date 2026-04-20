Laos Air Quality Improves After Crisis, But Pollution Risks Remain

Air quality across Laos has started to ease after two weeks of heavy pollution, but health risks remain following recent forest fires and ongoing dry conditions.

Data recorded on 20 April shows Air Quality Index (AQI) levels have dropped from earlier peaks, though many areas are still in the unhealthy category. Oudomxay’s Xay district recorded the highest level at 179 AQI, followed by Luang Prabang at 158. In Vientiane Capital, AQI stood at 122, showing that the air is still not safe for sensitive groups.

Pervious AQI Records

The improvement follows a period of severe pollution earlier this month.

On 14 April, AQI levels in several provinces rose above 200. Houaphanh exceeded 280, while Luang Prabang reached around 240, both classified as “very unhealthy”. Vientiane also saw levels above 180, placing the capital in the unhealthy category.

Earlier, on 3 April, pollution spread across the entire country. Every province recorded AQI levels above 100, with northern areas such as Bokeo, Oudomxay, and Luang Prabang among the worst affected.

The spike was a result of a sharp rise in fires. Authorities recorded more than 16,000 hotspots in the first three months of 2026, with daily counts peaking at over 2,200 on 10 April. Most fires were linked to agricultural burning, along with roadside fires and forest blazes.

In Vientiane, fires in protected areas such as Phou Phanang, which has burned more than 1,400 hectares and Phou Khao Khouay added to the haze. Smoke from neighbouring countries also moved across borders, worsening air conditions, according to authorities.

Although the situation in some areas have improved slightly, officials say the problem has not gone away. Dry weather, ongoing fires, and regional haze continue to affect air quality, especially in the north.

Authorities are still monitoring the situation and continuing firefighting efforts.

People are advised to limit outdoor activities, especially children, the elderly, and those with health conditions, and to wear masks when needed.

Recurring Problem Compared to 2025

A similar situation occured last year, showing air pollution remains a repeated problem in Laos.

In March 2025, AQI levels reached 140 in Vientiane and climbed to 201 in Luang Prabang. The pollution was also linked to seasonal burning and wildfires, which return each year during the dry season.

Despite deploying over 200 officials and soldiers to combat fires across affected areas, the latest spike in 2026 shows the issue is still not fully under control and continues to return with the same seasonal pattern.