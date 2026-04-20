Laos Moves to Establish National Investment Fund to Strengthen Economic Stability

The Government of Laos has taken steps toward establishing a national investment fund, marking a shift toward more structured management of national assets aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability and expanding access to international financial markets.

The initiative was formalised on 2 April, with the signing an agreement between the Ministry of Finance and the Lao Bullion Bank to conduct a feasibility study on the proposed fund, also referred to as the Lao Investment Authority (LIA).

The fund is part of a broader plan to develop a national sovereign wealth framework, designed to improve the management of state assets including gold reserves, bullion, and other strategic resources.

The objective is to enhance efficiency, ensure transparency, and generate sustainable returns while supporting overall economic stability.

Officials involved in the initiative said the concept draws on international models such as sovereign wealth funds in Singapore and Malaysia, and will operate through two main mechanisms, including a Strategic Development Fund focused on managing and growing state-owned assets, and a Strategic Stabilization Fund aimed at supporting liquidity, reserves, and financial stability.

Chief Executive Officer of the Lao Bullion Bank, Chanthone Sitthixay, said that “the fund could enable the utilization of gold as a financial guarantee for bond issuance to attract foreign investment, while helping to ease debt servicing pressures and improve government liquidity”

The proposal also highlights the potential to use national assets as financial instruments to support bond issuance, attract foreign investment, and ease fiscal pressures, while strengthening confidence in the country’s financial system.

According to the implementation plan, the preparatory phase, including the development of legal and institutional frameworks, is expected to take between eight and twelve months.