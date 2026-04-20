Vientiane Expands BRT Network with New Setthathirath Road Route

On 20 April, Vientiane authorities launched a new Bus Rapid transit (BRT) route connecting Morning Market Station (Talat Sao) to Chao Fa Ngum Station in Sikhottabong District, extending the network beyond its original corridor.

The new route runs along Setthathirath Road, which was recently converted from one-way to two-way traffic specifically to accommodate both BRT buses and general vehicles.

The Setthathirath Road launch falls within the ongoing BRT two-month free trial period that began on 10 March, running until mid-May 2026.

During the trial, buses operate daily from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Commuters can expect a bus every 6 to 7 minutes during peak hours (6:00 to 9:00 AM and 4:00 to 6:00 PM), and every 10 to 15 minutes at other times.

The expansion comes as the BRT project, a USD 99.7 million initiative backed by the ADB and European Investment Bank, continues to recover from a troubled start.

Its first trial in November 2025 was suspended after just one month following multiple traffic accidents, forcing a redesign of the lane system before relaunching last month.

Extensions to Wattay International Airport and the Laos-China Railway station are still planned for later this year.