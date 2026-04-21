Atmospheric G2 Secures Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) License

License positions Atmospheric G2 as a compliant, trusted provider amid Japan’s crackdown on unlicensed weather forecasts

MANCHESTER, N.H., Apr. 21, 2026 Atmospheric G2 today announced it has officially obtained a license from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to conduct weather forecasting services for Japan under its own corporate name.

The milestone supports Atmospheric G2’s strategic expansion into Japan’s energy markets, enabling the company to provide licensed weather forecasting and meteorological services to Japanese trading firms, utilities, and energy market participants, all while operating under JMA regulatory requirements.

“Securing our JMA license is a critical step in deepening our support for Japan’s energy trading community,” said Todd Navarra, CEO. “Weather drives volatility in power, LNG, renewables, and broader commodities markets. Operating under a JMA license allows us to deliver the trusted, compliant, and high-precision forecasting solutions that Japanese firms require to manage risk and optimize performance.”

Japan is one of the world’s most weather-sensitive energy markets. From typhoon-driven supply disruptions and heavy rainfall impacts to temperature-driven demand volatility and renewable generation variability, accurate meteorological intelligence is essential for trading, procurement, and operational planning.

By earning the JMA weather forecasting license, Atmospheric G2 demonstrates its long-term commitment to Japan’s energy ecosystem and its readiness to support

Energy trading and risk management strategies

LNG procurement and supply planning

Power market demand forecasting

Renewable generation forecasting and optimization

Extreme weather preparedness and operational resilience

Under Japan’s regulatory framework, organizations conducting weather forecasting services for Japan are required to operate under a JMA license and satisfy defined operational and technical requirements.

Upcoming stricter regulatory measures are expected to underscore the importance of operating under a JMA license, particularly for overseas providers distributing Japan-targeted forecasts.

With the license secured under the Atmospheric G2 corporate name, the company can provide compliant weather forecasting and meteorological services to Japanese trading firms, utilities, and energy market participants.

This achievement strengthens Atmospheric G2’s competitive position in the Japanese market and reinforces its broader global mission: delivering actionable weather intelligence that enables energy and commodity market participants to make smarter, faster decisions in an increasingly volatile climate environment.

Fore more information about Atmospheric G2, please visit AtmosphericG2.com.

Atmospheric G2 is a global weather intelligence company delivering advanced forecasting, analytics, and decision-support solutions to energy, commodities, and enterprise clients worldwide. Combining proprietary modeling, deep meteorological expertise, and advanced analytics, Atmospheric G2 helps organizations anticipate risk, optimize operations, and turn weather volatility into strategic advantage.

Contact:

Cyrena Arnold

+1-603-421-6922

ca@atmosphericg2.com