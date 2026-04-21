Swiss-Belhotel International Unveils Mobile App, Advancing its Integrated Digital Ecosystem

Swiss-Belhotel International Mobile App

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 April 2026 – Swiss-Belhotel International , has announced the launch of its Mobile App, marking a major milestone in the Group’s comprehensive digital transformation journey. Designed to bring convenience, value, and connectivity into a single platform, the app reflects Swiss-Belhotel International’s continued commitment to enhancing the guest experience through smart, integrated technology.

The launch of the Swiss-Belhotel International Mobile App completes a strategic technology upgrade initiated last year, which included the implementation of a new booking engine, the transition to an enhanced website, and the introduction of an advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. With the addition of the mobile app, Swiss-Belhotel International now offers a fully connected digital ecosystem, ensuring a seamless journey from discovery to booking and beyond.

Commenting on the launch, Matthew Faull, Executive Director and Senior Vice President – Information Technology, E-commerce and Distribution, said: “The launch of the Swiss-Belhotel International Mobile App represents the completion of a carefully structured digital transformation programme. By aligning our booking engine, website, CRM and now mobile platform into one connected ecosystem, we are able to deliver a more efficient, responsive and guest-centric experience. This is not simply about technology adoption, but about creating meaningful value through integration.”

Adding to this, Priyanka Kapoor, Group Director – Sales, Marketing, Branding and Communications, said: “At the heart of this launch is our commitment to our loyal guests. The Swiss-Belhotel International Mobile App allows us to offer greater value, more personalised engagement, and exclusive member benefits. It reinforces our focus on direct relationships with our guests, ensuring they receive the best rates, the best privileges, and a seamless brand experience.”

Built around the principle of ‘One App, Many Benefits,’ the Swiss-Belhotel International Mobile App enables guests to book directly at the best available rates while unlocking exclusive member privileges. Users can easily sign up or log in to access personalised offers, ensuring that loyal guests are consistently recognised and rewarded.

More than a booking tool, the app is designed to simplify the entire travel journey, offering a streamlined, intuitive interface that enhances both convenience and engagement. By integrating its core digital platforms into a single environment, Swiss-Belhotel International strengthens its ability to deliver a consistent and elevated guest experience across all touchpoints.

As digital expectations continue to evolve, Swiss-Belhotel International remains focused on investing in technologies that enhance accessibility, strengthen guest relationships, and support long-term growth. The Swiss-Belhotel International Mobile App stands as a key step in this direction – bringing together innovation, efficiency, and guest-centricity within a single, unified platform.

Hashtag: #SwissBelhotelInternational #HospitalityTechnology #Hospitality

https://www.swiss-belhotel.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/swiss-belhotel-international/

https://www.facebook.com/swissbelhotel

https://www.instagram.com/swissbelhotel/

https://www.tiktok.com/@swissbelhotel

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swiss-Belhotel International

Swiss-Belhotel International operates in 20 countries, managing 165+* hotels, resorts, and projects across New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, with regional offices in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, China, Indonesia, UAE, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand. Committed to delivering world-class hospitality, the group also offers the Swiss-Belexecutive Card (SBEC), a loyalty program providing many benefits, discounts from 10% to 35% on rooms, dining, and other services, plus priority check-in, complimentary upgrades, and late check-out. No collecting points, no waiting for redemption, with the free-to-join Green Global tier, members can enjoy instant discounts from their first stay! Book stays and access special offers tailored for SBI guests and SBEC members through the Swiss-Belhotel International App – available in App Store and Google Play Store. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates and exclusive benefits. Visit swiss-belhotel.com for more information.

*Numbers may fluctuate