Vientiane Drafts Legal Framework to Crack Down on Noise Pollution

Vientiane Capital has drafted a decision on the suppression of noise pollution after continued complaints by residents in the nation’s capital.



The legal framework has been labeled an important tool in the mitigation of noise pollution, which leads to social problems and remains a source of disruption for residents, particularly at night.

“The draft decision is an important step in assisting Vientiane to become a more livable city,” said Ms. Vilayvone Chanthalaty, Head of the Vientiane Capital Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism in a statement during the Vientiane People’s Council, a five-day meeting that ended on January 24.

According to the draft decision, any type of noise that is loud enough to disturb residents or affect the local authorities’ ability to administer their village, will be considered noise pollution.







This includes noise originating from entertainment venues and restaurants, construction work and factory production, illegally modified vehicles, and noise originating from weddings and parties.

The decision will also include noise produced by domestic animals as a potential source of noise pollution.

The decision on the suppression of noise pollution will include six sections and 32 articles and is expected to soon be promulgated by the Mayor of Vientiane Capital.

Affected residents will then be able to contact local authorities in regard to noise pollution complaints, and request action be taken by authorities in accordance with the law.