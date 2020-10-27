Three Restaurants in Vientiane Shut Down by Authorities

Authorities have ordered the closure of three restaurants in Vientiane Capital for flouting regulations on noise pollution and operating after hours.

According to a notice issued by the Governor of Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, authorities have ordered the closure of Zeus Lounge & Restaurant, 90s Bar, and a third, unnamed bar along Quai Fa Ngum Road.

The notice states that the three businesses continued to operate beyond the operating hours specified under their operating licenses and that they played loud music or live music at a level that disturbed nearby residents.

While Zeus Lounge & Restaurant was properly registered, its operating license was permanently revoked for failing to comply with regulations.

A third restaurant, unnamed in the notice, was also closed because it failed to hold the proper business license.

According to a decree issued by the Government Office in October 2017, all restaurants must close at 23:00.

Furthermore, a notice issued in August by the Prime Minister’s Office states that entertainment venues such as bars and nightclubs must remain closed in accordance with Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

In order to avoid these strict controls, many bars in Laos operate under restaurant licenses, enabling them to remain open despite restrictions.

The three restaurants were located in Phiawat Village, Sisattanak District, in Vientiane Capital.