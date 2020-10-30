ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Solutions Expo to be Held on 6–7 November 2020

Vientiane, 28 October 2020 — The Sustainable Tourism Solutions Expo welcomed several hundred visitors at their respective events in Luang Prabang and Vientiane over the past two years, as the region’s leading specialized fair for the tourism industry to celebrate, explore, and exhibit the latest trends, insights, and technology in sustainable tourism and hospitality practices. The event has now rebranded as the ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Solutions Expo (ASTSE) in order to better reflect its importance in Southeast Asia, and this year’s edition will take place on 6–7 November 2020.

35 exhibitors from around Laos will showcase their products, services, and initiatives over the course of the event. The exhibitors represent several categories relevant to the theme of the event: eco-friendly hotel supplies, plastic alternatives, water and energy conservation systems, as well as initiatives and projects. They are: Aqua de Bamboo, Asia One Resort Supply, Birds Follow Spring, Business Assistance Facility (BAF), CS Lighting, DCT Service Center, E&M Solutions, Free the Bears, GAEBI, Greener Laos & Zero Waste Laos, Hospitality International Services, JHA Trading, Kinnari – Tea of Laos & Chocolate Dream, KV Solar Shop, Lao Clean Agriculture Development, Lao Conservation Trust for Wildlife, Lao Natural, Laobiogas, Mai Savanh Lao, Nahm Dong Park & Eco-Plates, Nakai Nam Theun National Park, Nam Et-Phou Louey National Park, Nam Kat Yorlapa & Nampien Yorlapa, Panyanivej Organic Farm, Pawan Farm, Plastic Free Laos & EconoxLaos, Shopping-D, Skills for Tourism Project (LAO/029), TerraClear, Thaan Fun Organic Farm, Thavixok Rattan House, Tricontinental, USAID Lao Business Environment, Weaving Sisters, and Wongpanit Laos. The Lao Thiao Lao campaign will also be represented at the event, with information to share on their promotion of domestic tourism.

One of the most enriching parts of the expo will be its symposia program, bringing together renowned thinkers to discuss topics that matter greatly to the Lao and regional tourism industries. On Friday, 6 November 2020, there will be three panel discussions, namely “The Future of Tourism in ASEAN and Laos, “Safe Travels: The Importance of Health and Safety in Effective Recovery Protocols,” and Rebuilding a More Resilient Tourism Workforce. On the second day of the expo, 7 November 2020, visitors can attend two panel discussions, “Developing a Post-Covid-19 Recovery Plan for the Tourism Sector” and “Practical Solutions to Plastic Reduction in Laos.” On that day, there will also be an interactive biodiversity and conservation activity led by Lao Conservation Trust for Wildlife and Free the Bears.

This year, in an effort to include regional visitors who are not able to attend due to travel restrictions, the organizers have brought our expo online. On 5–6 November 2020, visitors will find another 20 exhibitors and high-tech communication tools at astse.vfairs.com. There will also be symposia to watch on the site, including several live panel discussions, in addition to on-demand webinars.

The ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Solutions Expo is organized by the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, with support from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the ASEAN Secretariat, and supported by the German Development Cooperation. The expo’s generous sponsors include USAID, the Lao/029 Skills for Tourism Project, TTG Asia, and the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office.

For a complete list of exhibitors, a full schedule, or details about symposia and speakers, please visit www.facebook.com/ASEAN.STSE.