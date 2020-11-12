Laos to Build Expressway Linking Luang Prabang and Oudomxay

The Government of Laos plans to build a new expressway linking Luang Prabang with Oudomxay, drastically reducing travel time between the two provinces.

According to a report by Lao Youth Radio, the proposed expressway would link Luang Prabang District, Luang Prabang Province with Xay District, Oudomxay Province, stretching some 113.9 km.

The project would have an estimated value of USD 2.88 billion.

Luang Prabang authorities discussed a feasibility study at a meeting last week chaired by Deputy Provincial Governor of Luang Prabang, Mr. Soukan Bounyong.

Mr. Soukan said the expressway could be constructed using one of three routes.

“Construction will start from Luang Prabang District, linking Nga, Nakok and Xay District, with a total of area of 1,055 hectares,” said the deputy governor.

A 29.8 km length would run through Luang Prabang, with an 84.1 km stretch through Oudomxay Province. The expressway would include 96 bridges, 5 exit points, and 8 tunnels.

The expressway could last 100 years of use, according to Mr. Soukan.

If constructed, the expressway would shave hours off the current travel time between Luang Prabang and Oudomxay, from a 6-hour trip to just 1.5 hours.

Meanwhile, the Vientiane to Vang Vieng expressway linking the nation’s capital with the resort town of Vang Vieng is expected to be ready for use by December this year.

The expressway toll is expected to be charged at approximately LAK 550 per kilometer, meaning around LAK 60,000 for a one-way trip from Vientiane to Vang Vieng, cutting the travel time to under two hours.