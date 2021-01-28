United States Department of Defense to Renovate Medical Facility in Salavan Province

The United States Department of Defense is to assist with the renovation of the Khongsedon District Hospital in Salavan Province.

U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR Dr. Peter Haymond was joined by Salavan Vice Governor Somchay Ounchit and Director of Salavan Provincial Health Department Akhom Lamvichit to lead a groundbreaking ceremony for comprehensive renovations of the Khongsedon District Hospital, Salavan Province, on January 26, 2021.

At the ceremony, the officials signed an Administrative Memorandum to coordinate the renovation between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Salavan Health Department.

2021 marks the 5th anniversary of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership. This work is one part of the Partnership, as the United States supports Lao PDR in working to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal number #3 for good health and well-being. The renovation of the Khongsedon Hospital will improve medical access for the people of Kongsedon District and Salavan Province.

Ambassador Haymond said, “The Khongsedon District Hospital stands as one of many symbols of the United States’ commitment to the health and welfare of the people of the Lao PDR, and to the great friendship between our two peoples. It is wonderful to know that this facility will continue to provide help to the people of Salavan for many more years.”

Over the last 20 years, the United States, through the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has provided more than USD$4.5 million to Salavan Province for humanitarian assistance construction projects, of which USD$800,000 was dedicated for the renovation of Khongsedon District Hospital.

The hospital was originally built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2003 and has been providing health assistance to the people of Salavan since that time. The U.S. Department of Defense, in cooperation with the Government of the Lao PDR, is currently funding four projects: the Laokha Clinic and Huaykhaominh School in Khammouan province (completed in May 2020); the Khongsedon Hospital renovation; and the Sivilay School in Khammouan province (scheduled to begin construction later in 2021).

These projects are just one part of broader work by the United States across the Lao PDR in the areas of health, education, nutrition, UXO removal, law enforcement, and many others.