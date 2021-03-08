Dash Living Collaborates With Ovolo Hotels To Launch Two New Generation of Serviced Rental Solutions In Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 March 2021 – Dash Living, Asia’s pre-eminent serviced living community in Hong Kong and Singapore, today announced the launch of two major new Hong Kong projects in Aberdeen and Sheung Wan in collaboration with designer hotel group Ovolo. The two additions to the portfolio demonstrate how Dash Living is developing new multi-property partnerships in the region and how Ovolo Group is adapting to new market conditions.

A total of 135 rooms and suites that form part of a new generation of serviced rental solutions for hyper-mobile millennials will be available for booking. The Aberdeen by Dash Living, soon-to-be converted from Mojo Nomad By Ovolo, offers 79 rooms ranging from studios to executive suites. The 56-room The Sheung Wan By Ovolo, only remaining under Ovolo’s management for stays under 7 days, will offer units from studio, one bedroom, to family room options.

Dash Living, founded by serial entrepreneur Aaron Lee in 2014, has now grown to manage and operate over 1,300 units across serviced apartments, co-living homes and hotel rooms across Asia. It has more than 250,000 square feet under its management. As one of the leading regional hospitality groups, it provides more flexibility and a better living experience to people living in or visiting expensive cities in the region, including Hong Kong and Singapore, and more to come.

The Ovolo Group was founded by entrepreneur Girish Jhunjhnuwala and first entered the real estate market in 2002; then further expanded into the hotel industry in 2010. Ovolo Hotels quickly became one of Hong Kong and Australia’s most dynamic independent owner operated hospitality firms by providing guests with the best in effortless living across hotels and food and beverage outlets. It owns and operates twelve hotels across Hong Kong, Australia and Bali.

“These two new properties are in superb locations in Hong Kong and means Dash Living is now providing its unique solutions with an even wider coverage in the city,” said Aaron Lee, founder of Dash Living. “We are now in eight locations in Hong Kong, creating an accommodation community with tech, co-working, lifestyle and other benefits.”

Dash Living offers a collection of apartments, co-living homes and hotel rooms across prime areas of Hong Kong, including Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Central, Tsim Sha Tsui, Jordan and Mongkok. With this collaboration, that list can now be updated to include Aberdeen and Sheung Wan. Dash also has numerous units in multiple prime locations across Singapore.

The Aberdeen by Dash Living will include communal areas spanning across three floors including a lounge, a living area, a movie-viewing space, a common kitchen, a laundry, a gym and an entertainment terrace perfect for barbecues. The management will be similar to that for a hotel, but for co-living long stays. The Sheung Wan by Ovolo includes a gym and laundry room for residents as well as a thriving authentic Mexican restaurant, Te Quiero Mucho.

“Partnering with Dash living was a no-brainer, it’s great to work alongside another great entrepreneur who pioneers effortless rental living solutions in the Hong Kong region. Our aim is to work closely with Dash Living to ensure all touchpoint of the guests experience is harmonious and too attractive to think about going anywhere else.”, said Girish Jhunjhnuwala, Founder and CEO of Ovolo Hotels, CEO of Ovolo.

Tenants in Aberdeen and Sheung Wan can enjoy an exciting variety of lifestyle benefits, or “perks”. For example, Dash Living provides free access to a variety of co-working spaces, free professional fitness center membership, a multitude of wellness, dining and shopping options with discounts, and more. As well, Dash Living offers regular tenant events to bring the “serviced living community” to life, including collaborations with local partners for activities such as yoga, bakery and fitness.

Customers can reserve long stay rooms and suites at The Aberdeen by Dash Living and The Sheung Wan by Ovolo via the Dash Living website, while also enjoying a host of value-added benefits as a Dash member.

About Dash Living

Dash Living is Asia’s new generation of rental solution in Hong Kong & Singapore for urban professionals. Venture capital backed by MindWorks Ventures, and founded by serial entrepreneur Aaron Lee, Dash Living’s mission is to create a global accommodation community through sharing economies, tech, and AI, empowering today’s hyper-mobile, tech-savvy millennials to live in the most expensive cities in the world.

Website: www.dash.co

About Ovolo Group

The Ovolo Group is a collection of contemporary hotels that keep you connected to the little luxuries you love, all effortlessly included. The company prides itself on being in touch with the modern traveller through award-winning interior designs, detail-driven comforts, complimentary value-added services like the mini bar and breakfast, with cutting-edge technology. Ovolo Hotels have been acknowledged for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence, receiving the accolade “Hotel Brand of the Year”, at the 2019 and 2020 HM Awards.

A proud Hong Kong brand, Ovolo Group remains a family-owned and privately-operated business operating four hotels and three restaurants in Hong Kong, and seven hotels and five restaurants across Australia in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane. A new hotel is being developed in Melbourne, Australia, Ovolo South Yarra.

Ovolo also has the By Ovolo Collective within its portfolio of hotels, a distinctive collection of four hotels each one unique, each one special, the more guests explore, the more they’ll find. These include Nishi Apartments in Canberra Australia, Mojo Nomad Aberdeen Harbour in Hong Kong, The Sheung Wan Hong Kong, and Mamaka Kuta Beach Bali Indonesia launching Q1 2021.