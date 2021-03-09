New Outpatient Wing at Setthathirath Hospital Nearly Complete

Construction of the outpatient wing of Setthathirath Hospital in Vientiane Capital is now over 80 percent complete.

According to a report by Vientiane Mai, the outpatient department of Setthathirath Hospital is now 82 percent complete and is expected to be open for use by June this year.

Director-General of Setthathirath Hospital, Dr. Phayvanh Keopaseuth, says the construction project of the outpatient building was suspended last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The construction project began in December 2018 under a Japanese aid grant, with a total value of USD 17 million, according to the Vientiane Times.

The new facility is expected to help in decreasing the rate of maternal and infant mortality, as well as assisting Laos to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals relating to state health services.

The outpatient clinic will be used for practical clinical training provided to medical students, while the grant from Japan will help to provide new medical equipment and facilities to Setthathirath Hospital and Champasack Hospital.

Setthathirath Hospital is located on Kamphengmueng Road in Donkoy Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital.