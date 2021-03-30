Lao Man Arrested for Triple Murder in Thailand

Thai police have arrested a Lao national today following a triple-murder in Nong Khai Province, Thailand.

According to a report by Siamrath, a 43-year-old man was found dead yesterday in Phra Phutthabat Subdistrict, Si Chiang Mai District, in Nong Khai Province, Thailand.

The victim was believed to be the uncle by marriage of the man arrested.

A 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, the wife of the man arrested on murder charges, were also found dead on the same day some 100 meters from the site of the first body.

The bodies had sustained slash wounds from a machete attack, and the neck of one of the victims was broken.

The 40-year-old suspect, identified as Mr. Banglone, a Lao national, was arrested this morning in Nong Khai.

The incident occurred at a rubber plantation in Phra Phutthabat Subdistrict.

Mr. Banglone escaped before being apprehended today after killing three people.

He had moved to Thailand for work several years ago, and had married a Thai national, who became his third victim.

The motive for the crime remains unclear, while Nong Khai police continue the investigation.