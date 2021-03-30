YouTrip Launches $100 Referral Rewards with Continued Growth in Overseas E-commerce

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 March 2021 – YouTrip, Singapore’s leading multi-currency mobile wallet, is rolling out its biggest user referral programme since its launch in 2018. From 30 March 2021, YouTrip users will earn S$5 with each successful referral, along with a S$50 bonus when they complete the first milestone of 10 referrals.

Despite the pandemic’s impact on global travel, YouTrip saw a 300% increase in overseas e-commerce payments last year after pivoting to promote international online shopping with payments in foreign currencies at sites such as Taobao (CNY), ASOS (GBP), and Amazon (USD). Given the steady increase in popularity of overseas e-commerce shopping behaviour, the company is gearing up for continued growth, starting with the launch of its referral programme.

Caecilia Chu, Co-Founder, and CEO of YouTrip, said “Our users have always been our best spokespersons, and word of mouth has naturally been a huge part of our growth over the years. Despite travel coming to a standstill over the last year, many of our users have continued to use YouTrip to save on their foreign currency spending online. As more people make foreign currency payments online, we feel we’re in a good position to reward our existing users who continue to support us, along with those who come on board.”

This is how YouTrip users can receive referral rewards:

Existing YouTrip users can copy the unique referral link generated in the YouTrip app and send it to anyone who isn’t already a YouTrip user. New users will have to accept the invite via the unique referral link and sign-up for a YouTrip account.

Both referrer and referee will receive S$5 in their YouTrip accounts upon the first successful top-up. In addition, existing users will receive a one-time S$50 bonus upon completing their first 10 referrals, and will continue to receive S$5 per referral thereafter.

As a launch exclusive, the first 250 users to complete 3 successful referrals will also enjoy an additional S$15 bonus.

The launch of the referral programme is part of YouTrip’s plans to be the region’s leading multi-currency mobile wallet. Most recently, YouTrip announced a 6-year partnership with Visa to accelerate its expansion into the rest of Southeast Asia, starting with Malaysia and the Philippines. Currently operating in Singapore and Thailand, YouTrip has amassed over 1 million downloads to date.

ABOUT YOUTRIP

YouTrip is a regional financial technology startup, dedicated to creating the best mobile financial services for travellers across Southeast Asia by simplifying overseas spending and creating a fuss-free travel experience. YouTrip first launched in Singapore in 2018 and subsequently in Thailand in 2019.

For more information, please visit www.you.co