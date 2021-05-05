Laos Confirms 46 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 46 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,072.

After 1,072 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Laos has confirmed 46 new cases of Covid-19, with 973 active cases.

Vientiane Capital recorded 19 new cases, with 15 cases in Bokeo, 6 cases in Champasack, and 6 cases in Savannakhet.

Dr. Bouathep Phoumin, Deputy Director-General, Department of Health care and

Rehabilitation said in the Taskforce’s daily announcement today that hospital staff must ensure they adequately protect themselves when working at field hospitals and central hospitals.

Many of the patients are concerned for their health and for their lives, according to Dr. Bouathep, who said that medical personnel must do what they can to ensure patients receive adequate comfort. Doctors and nurses must speak with them, chat with them about daily things, and ensure they remain happy and calm.

Patients who have recovered must quarantine or self-isolate at home for at least seven days, and rest, eat normally and take care of their mental health.

Dr. Bouathep said that many of those infected are now refusing to go to the hospital in an ambulance, however, she urges them to do so as their duty toward society and for the protection of others, noting that there are over two thousand medical professionals ready to take care of anyone who becomes infected with Covid-19.

Regarding those who are not infected, or who have family who may have been infected by the virus, Dr. Bouathep asked that they please take all necessary precautions such as wearing a mask, using hand gel, and social distancing, and that children be taught to wash their hands regularly.

Major-General Khamkeng Phuilamanivong, Director-General of the Police Command, Ministry of Public Security, spoke during the announcement regarding the spread of Covid-19.

He said that both Lao and foreign citizens were responsible for the super-spreader event that occurred in April, and that those responsible are now under investigation by authorities.

Prior to April this year the country had recorded only 49 cases of Covid-19, but the actions of a small few who decided to enter or reenter the country illegally have caused a second wave of the virus.

Those Lao citizens responsible will be prosecuted in accordance with the law, while foreign citizens will be extradited and face charges in their home countries.

Authorities yesterday announced an extension to lockdown across the country for a further 15 days.

Many provinces across Laos went into lockdown on 21 April or in the following days, with measures prohibiting all residents to leave their homes except for essential grocery shopping, hospital visits, and any other tasks authorized by the government, such as work undertaken by essential workers.