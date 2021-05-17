Thailand Provides Assistance to Laos in Battle Against Covid-19

Thailand has provided funds, medical equipment, and other essential items to the government of Laos as assistance in the fight against Covid-19.

The Royal Thai Embassy, in cooperation with the Thai community in Laos, came together to provide cash, testing equipment, hospital beds, and facemasks to Laos.

The donated funds and items are valued at over BHT 3.8 million (USD 121,000).

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Laos, Mr. Jesda Katavetin led representatives of the Thai private sector in handing over the donations to Minister of Health and Deputy Head of the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Dr. Bounfeng Phommalaisith, Thai National News Bureau reports.

The Thai government plans to deliver additional medical equipment valued at over BHT 8,580,000 to increase the country’s capability in Covid-19 testing at Bokeo and Xayaboury provincial hospitals, as well as other equipment.

Thailand will also provide medical equipment for use in hospitals in Savannakhet province and will provide online medical public health consultations, to strengthen COVID-19 testing capacity and collaboration between Thai and Laotian medical staff, especially at the Thai-Laos border, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Both countries are experiencing new waves of Covid-19 infections as their governments fight to control the spread of the virus.

Thailand has now confirmed 101,447 cases of the virus, with 2,302 new cases confirmed on Sunday.

The country has recorded 589 deaths as a result of Covid-19.