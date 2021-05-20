Laos Confirms 14 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,751.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce following an announcement on the extension of lockdown measures by Government Spokesperson and Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Madame Thippakone Chanthavongsa.

Dr. Sisavath confirmed that the country had recorded 14 new cases of Covid-19, with Vientiane Capital seeing five new cases, while Champasack saw six imported cases and Savannakhet recorded three imported cases.

No new cases were reported in Bokeo province.

A total of 1,526 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.