Thai Ministry Says Vaccinations For Tourists in Laos is Fake News

Claims that Thais could enter Laos and receive free vaccinations against Covid-19 have been labeled fake news by Thailand’s public health ministry.

The claims, circulating in Thai social media, suggested that Thai citizens could visit neighboring Laos under a tourist visa and receive a free dose of Sinopharm.

The fake news stated that the Thai government had failed to import Pfizer and therefore tourists visiting Laos could receive free vaccinations with a choice of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, or Sinopharm.

The misleading post then links to a registration page for Covid-19 vaccination run by the Laos Ministry of Health, according to AFP Fact Check.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Thai Ministry of Public Health labeled the claim as fake, saying that Laos remains closed and is not accepting the entry of tourists.

Thailand is embroiled in a massive second wave of Covid-19, with a total of 116,949 cases and 678 fatalities as a result of the virus.

Vaccines have just only begun arriving in Thailand this week, with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha putting a halt on walk-in services for vaccines, causing concern among foreigners who are now unsure when they will be able to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.