Laos Confirms Five New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 5 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,883.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the daily briefing by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, providing a rundown on the situation around the world before giving details on conditions in Laos.

He said that following 1,767 tests in the past 24 hours five new cases were recorded.

Vientiane Capital saw three new cases, including a 33-year-old female and a 45-year-old male in Hongkaikeo village, Chanthabouly district, and a 17-year-old female in Amone village, Xaythany district.

Savannakhet saw two new imported cases involving Lao labor returning from Thailand.

Dr. Bounkhouang Khambounheuang, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, spoke during the announcement regarding the efforts of his sector in fighting Covid-19.

Five civil servants under his ministry at the central level have confirmed Covid-19 infections, with four already having recovered, while one civil servant in Phongsaly has also tested positive for Covid-19.