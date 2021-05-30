Covid-19 Cases Trend Downward as Vientiane Reports Three New Cases

Laos has confirmed three new cases of Covid-19 as community spread shows a downward trend in the capital city.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvane led the daily briefing by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, highlighting the situation around the world before providing details on conditions in Laos.

He said that following 1,928 tests undertaken within the last 24 hours, only three new cases were recorded in Vientiane Capital, with no cases recorded in other provinces, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,911.

The three cases recorded in Vientiane Capital had had contact with infected persons.

The first case had had contact with an infected person at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, while the second case was confirmed at a staff dormitory of the national university in Tanmixay village. The third case was confirmed in Phonpapao and contact tracing is still being undertaken.

Dr. Bouathep Phoumin spoke about the country’s third death, saying that the victim had failed to report their symptoms in time, and attempted to treat themselves at home before receiving a Covid-19 test and being hospitalized.