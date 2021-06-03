Truck catches fire on Vang Vieng Expressway

A freight truck has caught fire on the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway, causing damage to the truck and its cargo.

A video was released by rescue 1628 earlier today featuring a truck on fire as it traveled along the expressway, heading for Vientiane Capital.

The incident occurred at Song Peuy Village, Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital.

The freight truck was driving from Luang Prabang and heading to Vientiane when a tire exploded.

Click here if video fails to load.

The burst tire is thought to have sparked the blaze, which may have occurred due to the hot weather.

Emergency services were quickly called to the scene and, fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries, with the truck sustaining minor damage.