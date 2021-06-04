Laos Bans Cattle Transport Amid Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak

The government of Laos has placed a temporary ban on the import and export of livestock and beef products to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease.

The Department of Livestock and Fisheries, under the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, issued a notice on Monday ordering the ban, which will remain in force until the end of June, Xinhua reports.

Lumpy skin disease is a disease affecting cattle and buffalo caused by a capripox virus. It is believed to be transmitted by insects such as flies, mosquitoes, and ticks, as well as contaminated feed and water.

Symptoms of the disease among bovine animals include fever, nodules on the skin, and death.

A ban on the transportation of cattle between provinces in Laos has been instituted to ensure the disease does not spread around the country, with checkpoints to be set up for monitoring and inspection.

The Department of Livestock and Fisheries is now actively informing the public, farmers, and livestock businesses about methods for preventing the spread of the disease, including improving hygiene and environments for livestock.

The disease is not transmissible to humans.