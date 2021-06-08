MJBL Officially Launches MJ Sabai, Agency Banking Services

MARUHAN Japan Bank Lao Co. Ltd (MJBL) officially launched its MJ Sabai agency banking service on Tuesday.

Aligned with its principles of being a trustworthy bank, best in class customer experience and digital-led customer solutioning, MJBL has now enabled its convenient and simple banking services which is fully digital and paperless outside its service units.

MJBL launched its award-winning and innovative 1st fully digital and paperless service unit at World Trade Center and continues its strategic and digital transformation by launching its agency banking channel.

Mr. Anthony Chin, MJBL’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “My team and I are indeed honored to launch our much-awaited agency banking business. I am also pleased to announce our official collaboration with Houng Ah Loun (HAL) to launch our 1st outlet at HAL Express’ outlet. This is in line with our vision and aspiration to enable simple, convenient and digitalized financial services to all Laotians and communities in Laos – consumers, small businesses and corporates. This further emphasizes our commitment to support the financial inclusion agenda of Bank of Lao PDR and the Government. We selected HAL Express as our first partner as we share a common goal to simplify the lifestyle of the communities we serve. On this note, I would like to congratulate Mr. Sisavanh Mayongseun CEO of HAL Express and welcome HAL Express as an important and integral part of our MJBL eco-system; and we both look forward to more exciting collaboration soon. I would also to thanks Mr. Soulisack Thamnouvong, Director General of Payment system Supervision Department, Bank of Lao PDR and Mr. Phonpasith Phitsamai Head of Post, Ministry of Post and Telecommunications for their precious time in officiating this launch. This marks a significant milestone for us”.

Although the outlet is located in a Green Zone, but in keeping with strict guidelines at MJBL, there were no invited guests nor event organized beyond the short launch.

MJ Sabai enables simple, secured and speedy banking services including paperless account opening, e-transactions, transfers, bill payments and cash deposits & withdrawals. These services are available from 8:30 am to 18:00 pm daily ( Monday – Friday ) and from 9:00 am to 17:00 pm daily ( Saturday – Sunday ) at HAL Express’ Dongdok outlet located on Dongdok Road, Xangkhou Village, Xaythany district, Vientiane Capital. It serves both consumers and small businesses.

All agents are fully trained and certified by MJBL’s strict quality and customer-centric measures to provide an amazing customer experience for all.

By becoming an MJBL customer, you will have exclusive access to:

-An extensive network of more than 1,100 ATMs nationwide with LAPNet.

-MJ Saduak, the bank’s award-winning mobile banking & e-wallet application including its 24×7 chatbot, financial management tool, peer-to-peer & QR-enabled payments and more.

-Innovative Virtual Debit Mastercard, integrated into MJ Saduak, enabling to online transactions worldwide, securely with 3D authentication, self-managed and multi-currency.

-Instant funds transfer to leading e-wallet apps, Unitel’s u-money and Lao Telecom’s M-money

-QR payment at a large and growing network of merchants… and much more

-VIP Banking for selected customers

MJBL plans to grow its MJ Sabai network in Vientiane Capital and will expand to other provinces in due course.

MARUHAN Japan Bank Lao (MJBL) is the leading bank in digital, innovation and SME in LAO PDR, bringing all of its global expertise, resources and innovation to better serve its customers. MJBL is a universal bank providing a full range of financial products and services ranging from Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Banking, VIP Banking and wide spectrum of award-winning digital enablers – MJ Saduak mobile banking & e-wallet application, corporate online portal, e-CASS e-commerce auto settlement solution, 1st fully paperless and digital bank, real time app-to-app transfers with leading e-wallets and many more for the convenience of customers. MJBL has physical presence in Vientiane Capital, Luang Prabang, Champassak, a member of LAPNet ATM network nationwide and is accessible via its call-center, 24-hours chatbot and digital channels.

For MJ Sabai Agent opportunity enquiries, please contact: 030 5732748

If you would like more information, please contact Maruhan Japan Bank Lao on their hotline: 021 411 777 or visit their website: https://www.maruhanjapanbanklao.com. Follow Maruhan Japan Bank Lao on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MaruhanJapanBankLao.