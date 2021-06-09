Authorities Say Nam Bak River Free of Chemical Contaminants

Nam Bak district authorities have confirmed that the Nam Bak River is free of chemical contaminants, despite recently turning an unusual green color.

The river, which turned a greenish hue recently, has begun returning to its normal color.

According to a report by popular social page, Tholakhong, authorities have stated that the waters of the Nam Bak River in Houanambak Village, Xay District, Oudomxay Province are clear of chemical pollutants.

Residents began posting photos online last week after the waters of the river turned a greenish color, and fish began to die.

Nam Bak District Governor, Mr. Somvang Phonekhamvongsa, says the incident began at the end of May in Vang Korhai Village, Xay District, Oudomxay Province.

The Nam Bak River assumed the strange green color as it flowed through villages in Xay District, Oudomxay Province and Nam Bak and Ngoi districts, Luang Prabang Province, said Mr. Somvang Phonekhamvongsa.

He said that authorities were called to the scene while local people living nearby had been cautioned not to consume water from the Nam Bak River.

“According to preliminary investigations, it is unlikely that the green color was caused by chemical contamination as the area is far from settlements and is not near industrial plants or factories,” said District Governor Somvang.

“The Nam Bak District authorities will work with other relevant sectors to investigate the cause of the incident, while the condition of the Nam Bak River has now returned to normal,” Mr. Somvang Phonekhamvongsa added.