Two Women Struck by Lightning in Houaphan Province

Two women were killed after being struck by lightning in Houaphan Province during severe thunderstorms.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, in Nakoud Village, Hiem District, Houaphan Province, Lao Youth Radio reports.

The two women, 21 and 17, reportedly used a tree for shelter during the storm.

Local authorities believe that lightning struck another tree some meters away and the women were killed by the blast.

Meanwhile, farmers have reported cows being killed by lightning strikes in several parts of Laos in recent weeks as thunderstorms roll across the country.

Authorities have warned people to be cautious of extreme weather, including thunderstorms and strong winds, warning people not to take shelter under trees.