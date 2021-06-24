Accel Group Subsidiary Wins “Most Reliable Leaders of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Services Provider 2021” Award

Rising Strength, Scaling Position

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach– 24 June 2021 – Accel Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1283.HK, “Accel Group” or the “Group”)is pleased to announce that, Chit Tat Electrical Engineering Limited (Chit Tat Electrical Engineering) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accel Group, won the “Most Reliable Leaders of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Services Provider 2021” in “Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards 2021” organized by CORPHUB, which fully demonstrates that the Group’s competitive advantages and leadership has been recognized by the industry and peers.



The award ceremony of “Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards 2021” was held at Shangri-La Hotel, Kowloon today. Chit Tat has stood out among the peers with its outstanding achievements in mechanical and electrical engineering services. Mr. Ko Laihung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group , attended the awards presentation ceremony and was awarded by Ms Elsa Tang, Regional Director (Greater China) of The CFO Center.

Image: Mr. Ko Laihung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, was awarded with the crystal trophy of the “Most Reliable Leaders of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Services Provider 2021”.

“Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards 2021”, comprises a professional evaluation team with industry leaders, members of the chamber of commerce and authorities from all walks of life, to recognize the great contributions and achievements of enterprises based on different criteria, including service quality, governance, and social responsibility of enterprises. Also, the award winners in this year include multiple renowned enterprises active in Hong Kong and US stock market. Previously, Chit Tat Electrical Engineering was awarded “Most Outstanding Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Services Award 2020” by CORPHUB in “Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Services Awards 2020” at December 2020, showing that the professional and outstanding electrical and mechanical engineering services of the Group is widely-recognized. Chit Tat Electrical Engineering was awarded as the “Most Reliable Leaders of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Services Providers 2021” this year, demonstrating that the Group’s rising strength of electrical and mechanical engineering services and the scaling position in industry are fully recognized.

Mr. Ko Laihung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group , said, “Chit Tat Electrical Engineering adheres to the customer-oriented spirit and pursues, and is committed to achieving excellent performance, strengthening competitive advantages and diversifying layout, empowering Accel Group, parent company of Chit Tat Electrical Engineering, to create greater value and give back to investors. It is a great honor to be awarded by the industry award again. After 30 years endeavor, the Group is succeeded in achieving leadership in industry, which not only represent the professional and outstanding electrical and mechanical engineering services of the Group, but also the recognition of the Group’s contribution and outstanding performances in electrical and mechanical engineering by the industry. Since listing in 2019, the Group, has successively won numerous awards and has been included in one of the most informative investment indexes, which would be the reflection of the excellent achievements and the motivation of maintaining excellent services quality of Group. Accel Group will give back to the investors and the society for their recognition, by consciously providing leading electrical and mechanical engineering services.”

About Accel Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1283.HK)

Accel Group Holdings Limited (the “Group”) listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2019. It is an electrical and mechanical engineering services provider with good track record. Its key customers are famous developers and architectural firms in Hong Kong. The Group has established experience in several significant construction projects for famous developers and architectural firms in Hong Kong. The Group is mainly engaged in installing electrical and mechanical facilities for various developers, including the installation of air-conditioning system, drainage system, water supply, swimming pool and fountain system, electrical and control system as well as smart electrical control system in buildings. The Group is committed to providing quality electrical and mechanical engineering services.

About Chit Tat Electrical Engineering Limited

Chit Tat Electrical Engineering Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accel Group Holdings Limited. It has approximately 30 years of mechanical and electrical engineering service experience and a solid foundation, and it has developed into one of the most highly influential and competitive mechanical and electrical engineering companies in Hong Kong. It is equipped with professional technical personnel and construction teams. It occupies an important position in Hong Kong’s mechanical and electrical engineering industry, especially in private residential air-conditioning projects. Chit Tat Electrical Engineering Limited is committed to giving full play to its expertise in mechanical and electrical engineering technology to provide high-quality services, adhering to the customer-oriented spirit, achieving excellent performance, strengthening competitive advantages and diversifying layout, to maintain the leading position in the industry and empower Accel Group, parent company of Chit Tat Electrical Engineering to establish solid industry position.