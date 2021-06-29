Cushman & Wakefield Takes Home Top Honors Across Multiple Service Lines at the RICS Awards China 2021

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 June 2021 – Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has again been recognized for its leading service excellence and industry achievements at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in China. The firm took home a number of top honors.

K K Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield said, “Congratulations to our expert teams on their outstanding performance. This recognition at the RICS Awards China reflects our company’s steadfast commitment to client-centric service and industry innovation. Although 2021 is still a year with incredible challenges, we have together proven our resilience while elevating Cushman & Wakefield’s brand and leadership position in the industry to a new level. We will continue to maintain our momentum to deliver unmatched professional services and to lead the development of the CRE industry in China.”

Four Winners

Professional Consultancy Service Team of the Year – Real Estate （Valuation & Advisory Services Team, Cushman & Wakefield）

Research Team of the Year (Research Team, Cushman & Wakefield)

Best Deal of the Year (Suntec Place Sanlin, formerly Shanghai Sanlin InCity, Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield)

Real Estate Financing Innovation Achievement of the Year (Cainiao Logistics Infrastructure Quasi-REITs, a joint collaboration by Cainiao, the Valuation & Advisory Services team of Cushman & Wakefield, GSUM Fund Management and CITIC Securities)





Seven Certificates of Excellence

Professional Consultancy Service Team of the Year – Real Estate (Consulting Team, Cushman & Wakefield)

Commercial Project of the Year (Shanghai FTZ International Artwork Exchange Center (SFIAE), Project & Development Services, Cushman & Wakefield)

Commercial Project of the Year (Columbia Circle Consultancy Services, Project & Occupier Services/Retail Services, Cushman & Wakefield)

Regeneration Project of the Year (Planning of Downtown-Life-Circle Revitalization Around Chengdu 1st Ring Road, Consulting, Cushman & Wakefield)

Best Deal of the Year (Beijing Indo Mansion Tower D, Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield)

Sustainability Achievement of the Year (1788 SQUARE, Project & Development Services, Cushman & Wakefield)

Real Estate Financing Innovation Achievement of the Year (Joint Venture Cooperative Project in Mawan District of the Qianhai Free Trade Zone, Valuation & Advisory Services, Cushman & Wakefield)

Three Finalists Awards

Regeneration Project of the Year (Qingdao International Cruise Terminal Urban Renewal, Consulting, Cushman & Wakefield)

Regeneration Project of the Year (Guangzhou Julong Bay Urban Regeneration and Industry Planning, Consulting, Cushman & Wakefield)

Best Deal of the Year (Shanghai Fuyuan Landmark Plaza, Building 1, Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield)

About RICS China Awards

RICS Awards enjoys a high reputation in the global real estate and construction industries with over 20 years of history, aimed at rewarding excellent achievements by outstanding teams or projects, and their contributions to the built environment. Since its inception in China, the awards have successfully showcased the most inspirational initiatives and achievements in local land, real estate, construction and infrastructure development. The award series is widely recognized within the industry, with each category designed to showcase expert achievements and influence.

