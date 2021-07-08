Laos Confirms 69 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 69 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,469.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Xayamoungkhoun led the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, saying that 1,610 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, Khammouane saw three imported cases, Savannakhet saw 30 imported cases, and Champasack recorded 35 imported cases.

Community spread was only confirmed in Luang Namtha Province, where one case was recorded.

The country now has 390 active cases, with 2,076 recoveries.

50 quarantine centers are in operation around the nation, with 4,033 people undergoing quarantine as Lao laborers rush to return home from work in Thailand.

Vientiane Capital has not recorded any community transmitted or imported cases, with only five villages now designated as red zones across four districts.