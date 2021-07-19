Man Jailed for Illegally Entering Vietnam and Spreading Covid-19

A man has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for illegal entry into Vietnam from Laos and spreading Covid-19.

A Vietnamese national, identified as Dao Duy Tung, 32, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by Vietnamese authorities on Friday for illegal entry and spreading dangerous infectious diseases.

VN Express reports that the man had illegally crossed into Laos on 5 April, but upon failing to find employment, decided to return to Vietnam a month later.

He hid in a truck and crossed illegally back home to Vietnam.

The man reportedly stayed with his girlfriend in Hai Phong City and traveled across five localities before beginning to exhibit symptoms of Covid-19.

He refused to test for the virus until 4 May when he returned to his hometown in Hai Duong and tested positive.

By this time the Dao had already infected several people.

The court ruled that his behavior had been dangerous to society and affected the life and health of others and violated human disease prevention and control laws, according to Vietnamese media.

Dao was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment but fines were waived because he is unemployed and had previously been a distinguished police officer, winning the Glorious Fighter Medal.