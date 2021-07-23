Vientiane Capital Provides 100 Beds for Champasack Province

Vientiane Capital has provided one hundred beds to Champasack Province for use in field hospitals to treat Covid patients.

According to a report by Lao Youth Radio, Champasack Province received one hundred beds from Vientiane Capital valued at over LAK 140 million.

The beds were received by Champasack Provincial Governor, Dr. Vilayvong Bouddakham.

Hundreds of migrant workers have begun returning home from work in Thailand as the Covid-19 outbreak worsens, with large numbers entering via the Vang Tao checkpoint in Champasack Province.

“Large numbers return via the international border at Vang Tao every day, with many testing positive for Covid-19 and being referred to hospitals for treatment,” said Provincial Governor Vilayvong.

“We are experiencing a shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients due to the increasing number of imported cases in the province,” Dr. Vilayvong added.

Health officials have revealed that up to 38% of returning migrant workers in Champasack Province have tested positive for Covid-19, with high infection rates in Savannakhet as well.

Meanwhile, authorities in Champasack have requested assistance from the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in finding a solution to overcrowded hospitals as soon as possible, while authorities in neighboring provinces have been told to prepare to accept returnees crossing the border checkpoints for a 14-day quarantine in their jurisdictions.