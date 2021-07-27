Laos Sees Over 5,000 Total Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 169 new imported cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 5,154.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Xayamoungkhoun led the announcement by the Covid Taskforce today, saying that following 1,383 tests over the last 24 hours, 169 new cases were confirmed.

Some 2,295 people entered the country yesterday, comprised mostly of migrant workers returning from Thailand.

Vientiane Capital saw 10 imported cases, Khammouane recorded six imported cases, Savannakhet saw 85 imported cases, Champasack saw 60 imported cases, while Salavanh saw eight imported cases.

No cases of community spread were recorded.

The country now has 57 quarantine centers, with 9154 people in quarantine.

There are 2,442 active cases of Covid-19 with only five deaths recorded.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Ounaphom spoke about the vaccination program in Laos, saying that the government hoped to administer vaccines to 50% of the population by the end of the year.