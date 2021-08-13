Keep an Eye on Your Vision Health with Be Quinn Global’s Lumina Eye Vitamin

Lumina Eye Vitamin is formulated in Japan with three main ingredients – Lutein & Zeaxanthin, Blue Green Algae, and Prune Extract

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 August 2021 – According to the Health Ministry, at least 80% of all blindness or limited vision cases can be prevented or treated[1]. With this understanding, Be Quinn Global (BeQ), a health and beauty company launched its first flagship product, Lumina Eye Vitamin, that aims to enhance vision and provide essential nutrients that can help maintain eye health and good macular function.

Formulated in Japan with three main ingredients – Lutein & Zeaxanthin, Blue Green Algae, and Prune Extract – Lumina Eye Vitamin was created to address common vision problems faced by people, such as short-sightedness, amblyopia (lazy eye), visual fatigue and eye strain induced by excessive screen time (including dry eyes, conjunctivitis and night blindness, among others), especially among schoolchildren and senior citizens, and more serious problems such as cataracts and aging macular degeneration.

A study in 2013 found that more than six in 10 people wear glasses or contact lenses[2], and another study done by The Segamat Paediatric Eye Disease Study done in 2016 found that one in 10 children in Malaysia has an undiagnosed vision problem that can lead to chronic headaches and learning difficulties[3].

The study, which involved 1,287 children, also found that 12.5 per cent (161 children) of them suffer from visual impairment, and 61 per cent of the 161 children have bilateral visual impairment.

Loreen Ling, the founder and CEO of BeQ says “When I was 8, I was diagnosed with the lazy eye condition, something that can be corrected with early diagnosis and treatment. The awareness regarding eye health back then was pretty low, but I was lucky to have been diagnosed early. Unfortunately, there are so many people out there who are suffering from the same problem, and I wish more people are aware of the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for excellent vision health.”

Lumina, with its Hexane-free formulation, is vegetarian-safe and contains the minerals and nutrients required for maintaining eye health and good macular function. It also contains extracts from butterfly pea flower and blueberry, which were extracted using a high technology extraction process and micro activation to ensure the purity of the product, apart from also containing soy lecithin, taurine, ascorbic acid, and astaxanthin, all components proven to be beneficial for eye health. The patented manufacturing process makes it a natural product with minimal residual solvents, and non-toxic.

“Some eye conditions are related to your genes. While you can’t do much to reduce your genetic risk, there are some changes that you can make to your diet and lifestyle that can help make it less likely that you’ll develop conditions affecting your vision,” says Loreen.

“However, most of the time, we do not consume sufficient amounts of vitamins & minerals, antioxidants and phytoestrogen from our normal diet, which is crucial for eye health. Lumina, with its safe botanical formula, includes all the necessary nutrients to serve the purpose. With the natural plant & herbs extract that have been clinically proven, maintaining your eyesight has never been easier,” she adds.

Apart from enhancing vision concentration and sharpness, Lumina can also support healthy eye function, preserve overall eye health, maintain the density of the protective macular pigment of the retina, and protect against free radicals.

It can be taken every day, and BeQ advises users to take 2 sachets per day for the first 10 days before gradually easing into 1 sachet intake per day.

In regards to the effectiveness, Loreen says “It depends on the condition of your health as well as age and other factors. Everyone is unique, therefore, results will vary. Some benefits will be noticeable around 15-21 days, however, the best results usually take approximately 4-6 weeks of regular use.”

Lumina is JAKIM Halal-certified, HACCP-certified, KKM-approved, ISO-9001-certified and is produced in a GMP-certified manufacturer. To date, BeQ claims that a box of Lumina is sold every 10 minutes and they have exported their products to Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan with testimonials from over 15,000 customers.

BeQ is also launching I-mmuplus in August, an immune system booster containing liposomal Vitamin C, which are tiny, nano-sized bubbles that mimic the body’s own cell membranes and are designed to protect the Vitamin C as it travels through the body, providing faster absorption.

All BeQ products can be purchased from BeQ’s own website, as well as various pharmacies and health supplement shops in Malaysia, as well as its registered agents in Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

About BeQ Global

Be Quinn Global (BeQ) is a health and beauty company under Beauty Queen Group started by Loreen Ling in April 2017. It’s star product – the Lumina Eye Vitamin is formulated in Japan with 3 main ingredients, Lutein & Zeaxanthin, Blue Green Algae, and Prune Extract, Lumina contains the minerals and nutrients required for maintaining eye health and good macular function. To date, BeQ claims that a box of Lumina is sold every 10 minutes. They have exported their products to Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and have gotten good testimonials from over 15,000 customers. Lumina can be purchased from BeQ’s own website, as well as various pharmacies and health supplement shops in Malaysia, as well as its registered agents in Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. For more information about BeQ and Lumina, please visit https://store.beqglobal.com/.

