Laos Confirms 226 New Cases, Bringing Total to Almost 10,000

Laos has announced 226 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 9,894.

Representing the National Taskforce, Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao reported in the daily briefing that of the 226 new cases, eight were identified as community transmissions (four in Vientiane Capital, three in Champasak, and one in Bokeo).

An additional 218 were detected among returning laborers (94 in Savannakhet, 55 in Champasak, 34 in Khammouane, 28 in Vientiane Capital, six in Salavanh, and one in Bolikhamxay).

A total of 2,487 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

Savannakhet has the highest number of cases with 3,338 in total and Champasak with the second-highest at 2,735 total cases. Vientiane Capital was the province with the third-highest number of cases at 1,800.

There are currently 4,168 patients currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 across the country. A total of nine deaths have been recorded.