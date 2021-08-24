Laos Confirms 336 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 336 cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 12,957.

Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao led the daily announcement by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, saying that 2,342 tests had been recorded over the last 24 hours, with 336 new cases confirmed.

Some 147 community cases were recorded, with 128 in Savannakhet, 12 in Bokeo, five in Vientiane Capital, one in Khammouane, and one in Salavanh.

In Savannakhet, 121 infections were confirmed among prisoners and seven cases within the community. The remainder of the cases of community spread are still under investigation.

In Vientiane Capital, five cases of infection were recorded in Simmano Village in Hadxayfong District and were caused by close contact with previously announced cases. Two other cases in Dondou Village in Xaythany District involved a 38-year-old male laborer and a 35-year-old female merchant, with infection caused by close contact with cases in Simmano Village.

Meanwhile, 189 imported cases were recorded, with 128 in Vientiane Capital, 46 in Champasack, 13 in Khammouane, and two in Savannakhet.

The country now has 4,259 active cases of Covid-19, with 11 deaths confirmed, and 12,957 total cases.