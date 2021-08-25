Covid-19 Sweeps Through Savannakhet as Laos Records 952 Cases

Savannakhet Province has recorded huge numbers of Covid-19 cases today as the Delta variant causes large outbreaks of community spread.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that 3,127 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours, with 952 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed.

Some 594 community cases were recorded, with 551 community cases in Savannakhet alone, while Bokeo saw 29 cases, Vientiane Capital recorded 11 cases, one case in Champasack, one case in Vientiane Province, and one case in Xayaboury.

Of the cases in Savannakhet, some 543 were confirmed among prisoners, while five cases were recorded among employees of Lane Xang Minerals, one case involved a hospital worker, one case included a shopkeeper in Oudomvilay Village.

The 11 cases of community spread recorded in Vientiane Capital included a group of friends and family who held parties and gatherings in Simmano Village, Hatsayfong District, including a 39-year-old man employed by Pepsi and his 38-year-old wife, a primary school teacher, as well as their 15-year-old child.

A 39-year-old man employed by Beerlao, a 33-year-old man and a 6-year-old in their care were also infected with Covid-19.

In Dondou Village, Hatsayfong District, a 7-year-old boy and a 15-year-old who had contact with cases from Simmano Village were also infected with Covid-19.

Similarly, in nearby Nongheo Village in the same district, a 43-year-old man employed by Beerlao, as well as a 37-year-old man and 34-year-old man employed at the Pepsi factory were also infected through close contact with other cases.

Meanwhile, 358 imported cases were recorded, with one in 112 in Khammouane, 110 in Salavanh, 80 in Savannakhet, 54 in Champasack, one in Vientiane Capital, and one in Xayaboury.

Laos now has 4,366 active cases of Covid-19, with 11 deaths recorded.

The total number of cases in Laos now stands at 13,909.