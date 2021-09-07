Bangalore International Airport Limited Appoints Plaza Premium Group to Reinvent Passenger Services

Enhancing 22 services from customer experience to technology innovation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 September 2021 – Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the global award-winning airport hospitality services provider, has been appointed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to manage Passenger Services at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport). This is in line with BIAL’s vision to provide delightful travel experiences at BLR Airport.

Create “One Team, One Airport, One Experience, One Platform” Service Model

The 10-year full-service management appointment covers the entire portfolio of BLR Airport’s 22 services.

The 360-degree airport service delivery scope includes: Service Delivery, Control Center, Training Center, Customer Engagement, Marketing Communications, Sales & Distribution as well as Technology. The agreement covers a wide range of services, including Meet and Assist, Porter Services, Luggage Storage and Flower Booking, PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) Services, Limo Services, Concierge Services, Valet Parking, Car Spa, Travel Concierge, Pet Care Service, Personal Shopper, Robotic Assistance etc. and more services will be introduced to enable an end-to-end and globally connected passenger journey.

The appointment of PPG signifies a timely and significant step in transforming airport experiences, under the concept of “The Power of One” to deliver “One Brand, One Experience, One Service Standards through One Platform under One Team”. BIAL and PPG will collaborate in addressing the desires of “New Travel” – with seamless service delivery, world-class standards and quality, technology and innovation, as well as commercialisation optimisation.

“We are optimistic that our timely partnership with Plaza Premium Group (PPG) will bolster our mission to transform passenger experience at BLR Airport. The Power of One concept will ensure optimal service and safety standards, along with seamless airport experience. This partnership is a positive step towards restoring passenger confidence in air travel,” said Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited.

Taking Airport Service Innovation To The Next Level

As part of the mission and strategy to deliver seamless, optimal and data-driven operation excellence, Plaza Premium Group has teamed up with global IT services leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to develop an end-to-end passenger services technology platform to connect the complexity of reservation, sales & marketing, customer engagement, back-of-house command and control, manpower management, training center and the entire operation information management. The newly developed PPG Passenger Services Technology Platform will be built based on the existing PPG operating platform with tailored architecture that suits BIAL’s passengers needs. The platform will include an Omni-channel Booking Engine which enables worldwide sales & distribution, a Customer Engagement Center with customer profiling & personlisation capabilities, a Service Delivery Platform for dispatch and real-time incident management, and a Back Office System which powers HR, administration, asset and information management.

PPG is also partnered with one-stop customer engagement technology service provider oneDirect to ensure passenger interactions are managed through one-single platform via various touchpoints. Through the “Power of One” concept, Plaza Premium Group will coordinate the standards, data & insights, methodology & efforts, with consultation and input from BIAL’s management and operation teams to further optimize and commercialize customer experience and achieve the vision for unmatched, memorable, world-class passenger journey.

“We are beyond grateful to be trusted by BIAL to jointly create world-class airport experience and very importantly, to serve millions of domestic and international travellers in the new era of travel. India is one of the fasting growing air travel markets with Bangalore as the key driving force. PPG is no stranger to the Indian travel market and we see huge potential in the travel market, therefore we have strategized to invest over USD15 million and will deploy a workforce of over 800 staff over the 10 years, supported by our Hong Kong-based headquarter with the hope to grow with BIAL in the years to come. With a strong local alliance with TCS and oneDirect, we are confident that we will be able to take BLR’s passengers service to the next level with data-driven decision-making, advanced technology and very importantly, the PPG team’s love and passion for quality customer service.” shares Song-Hoi-see, Founder & CEO of Plaza Premium Group.

Plaza Premium Group has vast experience in the India market in the past decade, delivering airport hospitality services including lounges, transit hotels and meet and greet services across key airports including Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD), Chandigarh International Airport (IXC) and Visakhapatnam Airport (VTZ). The Group will also support in enable delightful journeys and experiences of BLR as the “Gateway to a New India”, across its global sales & distribution network leveraging on its presence in over 70 international airports from China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

About Bangalore International Airport Limited

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is a public limited company – formed under The Companies Act – to build, own and operate the Greenfield Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) for a 60-year concession period. BLR Airport is the first Greenfield airport in India to be built as a private-public partnership. Private promoters hold 74% (Fairfax 54% and Siemens Projects Ventures 20%) stake in BIAL, while the government holds the remaining 26% (Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited – 13%, Airport Authority of India – 13%).

The Airport began operations in May 2008 and plays a key role in driving the economy of the region – offering connectivity to key destinations in India and across the globe. It is currently the busiest airport in South India and the third in the Country, having welcomed 33.65 million passengers in CY 2019.

BLR Airport was recognised as the Best Regional Airport in India & Central Asia at the 2020 SKYTRAX World Airport Awards, for the fifth time in 11 years. It’s the only Airport in the World to win the ACI-ASQ awards for three consecutive years. For more information log on to www.bengaluruairport.com.

About Plaza Premium Group

With a mission to Make Travel Better, Plaza Premium Group is the pioneer and industry leader in innovating global airport hospitality services and facilities in over 250 locations of more than 70 international airports across the world. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong, the group comprises four core business segments – airport lounges Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge; airport terminal hotels Aerotel; airport meet & greet services ALLWAYS and a range of Airport Dining concepts. The Group has also developed Smart Traveller, a mobile-app based global airport membership programme that is designed for air travellers, offering uniquely-curated perks, benefits and rewards experience through points earning and redemption. In addition to its own brands, Plaza Premium Group provides airport hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances and corporates around the world, including but not limited to Cathay Pacific Airways, Singapore Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air France, Star Alliance, SkyTeam, American Express, Capital One and many more.

The Group has won more than 60 accolades in the last five years, including “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” for four consecutive years from 2016 to 2019 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, the global benchmark of aviation excellence, and “Best Airport Lounge Operator” for 2018 & 2019 by TTG Asia magazine. In 2020, the Group has successfully been awarded ISO 9001:2015 for Hong Kong Headquarters, proving the quality management in providing airport lounge services. In addition, the group’s Founder and CEO Mr. Song Hoi-see was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year and Master Entrepreneur of The Year 2018 Malaysia. Plaza Premium Group currently employs over 5,000 staff and serves more than 20 million global passengers annually. By continuously innovating and striving to surpass travellers’ expectations of airport experiences, the group is growing exponentially across major international airports globally.

