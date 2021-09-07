Thailand Reopening Plan Includes Travel Bubble With Laos

Thailand has announced that it will reopen the country by January 15, with travel bubbles under consideration with neighboring countries including Laos.

The Nation reports that Thai Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said on Monday that a plan for reopening Thailand had been moved from 1 October to 15 January next year.

The country could reopen by 15 January if at least 70 percent of the population had been vaccinated, according to the Minister, saying that foreign tourists who arrive under the Phuket or Samui sandbox vaccines will be allowed to travel to 23 provinces from 15 October.

Under the country’s fourth phase of reopening, travelers from Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Malaysia will be allowed to enter Thailand under a travel bubble scheme commencing 1 January.

The country’s mandatory quarantine period could also be cut from 14 days to just seven days if the country sees a significant drop in Covid-19 infections, according to Minister Phiphat.

Thailand famously reopened for tourism under its Phuket Sandbox Scheme, which kicked off in July this year. Under the scheme, vaccinated international tourists may visit the island without entering quarantine.