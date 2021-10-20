Premium UK CBD brand Infused Amphora expands and launches in Hong Kong

Expansion: Amphora Health Ltd introduces its high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) brand, Infused Amphora, to the Hong Kong marketplace . Infused Amphora offers a range of premium CBD oil tinctures and vape cartridges

HONG KONG SAR – News Direct – 20 October 2021 – Premium British CBD wellness company, Amphora Health, is pleased to announce they have secured the company’s first sales in Hong Kong of its 100% owned brand, Infused Amphora. With this first step into the Asian marketplace Amphora Health is initially offering two product categories under the Infused Amphora brand: ultra-high strength CBD infused oil tinctures and premium organic CBD vape cartridges. CBD consumers in Hong Kong are now able to purchase any of the company’s four high-quality, effects-based formulations through our partnership with Smart CBD, the only CBD multi-retail store in Hong Kong. These formulations are intended to support consumers with individual wellness goals and consist of the following four effects:

INSPIRE: delivers an earthy and herbal vibe with lilac undertones, and a lemon-pepper nose. Allowing you to brainstorm, be unique, think differently or create a masterpiece.

PEACE: combines a sweet woody flavour with a tickle of green peppercorn and a clean grapefruit finish. You will feel the embrace of a warm hug that removes the edge off stress.

MEND: allows you to slip into a relaxing bath of sweet stone fruits, savory herbs and a pine finish. Find relief from tension and release muscular aches and pains.

ZZZ: offers the sensation of walking through a forest after the rain. Like the perfect cup of tea to be taken at bedtime – hints of juniper and lemon. Removing the day’s worries and helping you to drift into a peaceful sleep.

Throughout 2020 Amphora Health launched a broad range of CBD products across the United Kingdom and the European Union. The company is now leveraging its global network of fulfillment and supplier partners to enable its international growth. Their strategic entry into Hong Kong enables Amphora Health to take advantage of the expected global CBD & Hemp wellness market which is forecasted to reach USD $13.4 billion by 2028 – with the Asia Pacific region representing a sizeable portion of this opportunity. Their Infused Amphora product line is available through retail locations and online marketplaces.

Angus Taylor, CEO of Amphora Health, commented “Over the past year we have focused on establishing Infused Amphora as a leading CBD brand in the United Kingdom and European Union. From this strong foundation we are now positioning Infused Amphora as a leading global CBD brand with plans to extend our business strategy to other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Hong Kong presents Amphora Health with a tremendous opportunity to expand our presence with a range of additional products, including a therapeutic sports cream and CBD-infused mints.”

David Wong, Co-Founder of SmartCBD, commented “We are thrilled to partner with Amphora Health and establish their presence in Hong Kong. Our team has more than 10 years of retail experience in health and supplements, while our E-Commerce websites have over 1.5 million cumulative users, and we also have three physical stores at the heart of Hong Kong’s bustling areas Mong Kok, Kwun Tong and Causeway Bay.

SmartCBD has a deep understanding of the health needs of the Hong Kong people. In our experience, the local CBD market is growing steadily as consumers seek out natural wellness solutions. It is exciting to be at the spearhead of this emerging industry while working with a brand partner we trust.”

About Amphora Health and the Infused Amphora Brand

Infused Amphora is a premium CBD wellness brand formulated in the UK, owned by Amphora Health LTD, a global health-and-wellness product entity business.

Infused Amphora is dedicated to providing all-natural, symptom-targeting and high-quality CBD products. Elevating users on their wellness journeys, each product is designed with a specific purpose, whether it’s sparking creativity, relieving stress, calming their thoughts before bed, or soothing muscle aches & pains.

With only two simple ingredients (CBD distillate sourced from 100% organically grown hemp and plant-based terpenes to supply that beneficial entourage effect) we keep our customer’s health as our top priority. All of our products have zero harmful additives & solvents, are nicotine-free, pesticide-free, and THC-free to ensure no intoxicating effects, just pure bliss in every breath.

About Smart Supplement

Smart Supplement was established in 2015, and over the past six years has quickly risen to become one of the most popular platforms in Hong Kong for sports and health supplements. Smart Supplement actively seeks innovative, high-quality health products to present to its customers, and embarked on their journey into CBD products in 2020 with an all-new CBD-focused sub-brand – SmartCBD.